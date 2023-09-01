Deezer becomes the official music streaming partner as Mercado Libre launches new subscription program Meli+ In amping up its partnership with LATAM's leading e-retailer and one of TIME100 Most Influential companies in 2023, Deezer's premium subscription is now available to millions of people in Brazil and Mexico as one of the main benefits of Meli+ Paris, August 31st, 2023 - Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR), the global music streaming platform, is expanding its partnership with Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), the leading Latin American e-commerce platform, present in 18 countries with 100+ million unique active users. In joining Mercado Libre for the launch of Meli+, Deezer continues its strategic partnership-led expansion across the world. E-commerceis one of many industries where Deezer is bringing outstanding music experiences to its partners' customers and keeps growing its subscriber base as a result. Meli+ is an all-inclusive retail and entertainment subscription service, which is now introduced in Mercado Libre's main markets Brazil and Mexico. It includes a full year of premium music streaming from Deezer, with more than 120 million tracks, as well as signature features like Flow, SongCatcher and music quizzes. In addition to Deezer, the Meli+ program includes free shipping to a wide range of eligible products, as well as access to several VOD services. "Launching Meli+ is a landmark achievement for Mercado Libre and Deezer is playing an essential role in one of the world's most complete entertainment and retail subscriptions," said Sean Summers, Chief Marketing Officer at Mercado Libre. "Our subscribers will now be able

to enjoy their favorite artists and discover new music experiences on a world-class streaming platform. I have no doubt that our subscribers will love what Deezer has to offer." "Our connection to Latin America is solid, especially with our strong market position in Brazil, and we can't wait for more people to enjoy their favorite music on Deezer through Meli+," said Stephane Rougeot, Deputy CEO, Deezer. "Music engages people in powerful ways and can greatly enhance customer connection to a brand, which makes Deezer and Meli+ a perfect match. We are very proud to be a part of this momentous launch. It's another great step for us in executing on our partnership strategy by delivering fantastic music experiences to new fans. With relatively low market penetration for premium music streaming in LATAM, the launch of Meli+ with Deezer holds new growth opportunities, not only for us and Mercado Libre, but for the entire music industry." Mercado Libre is on a mission to democratize e-commerce in Latin America and has a joint ambition with Deezer to do the same for music streaming through Meli+. Around 13% of the population in Brazil and Mexico were subscribing to a premium music streaming service in 2022 (Source: MIDIA), which is substantially lower than in Europe (28%) and the US (43%). With Deezer as a key benefit of Meli+, millions of people in Brazil and Mexico will have the opportunity to gain premium access to one of the world's best music streaming experiences.