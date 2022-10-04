|
Deezer : investor day 2022
Disclaimer
Deezer SA published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 06:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
455 M
447 M
447 M
|Net income 2022
|
-104 M
-103 M
-103 M
|Net cash 2022
|
19,8 M
19,4 M
19,4 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-4,54x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
391 M
385 M
385 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,82x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,78x
|Nbr of Employees
|561
|Free-Float
|98,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEEZER
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|3,46 €
|Average target price
|5,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|44,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|DEEZER
|0.00%
|385