Deezer: partnership with France Billet launched

December 07, 2023 at 05:09 am EST

Deezer has announced a partnership with France Billet to offer Deezer users 'an even more intuitive experience'.



This collaboration aims to simplify access to thousands of events via the ticketing system of France Billet, a major player in the field which operates the Fnacspectacles.com website.



Relying on Deezer's personalized concert recommendations, fans can not only find upcoming concerts by their favorite artists, but also quickly purchase their tickets via Fnac Spectacles.



"At Deezer, our mission is to connect fans and artists, and this alliance with France Billet illustrates our commitment to pursuing this ambition," explains Alexandra Leloup, VP, Product, Deezer.



"By combining our strengths, we simplify the search for concerts, offering accessible ticketing for unforgettable musical experiences."



