Summary

DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt : Firmenpräsentation (englisch)

11/23/2021
Company Presentation

DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

November 2021

EQUITY STORY

DEFAMA acquires:

  • Well‐established retail parks and small shopping centres
  • Chain stores with strong solvency as (anchor) tenants
  • Little vacancies and/or investment needs
  • Purchase price per property usually between €1m and €5m
  • Mainly located in small to medium‐sized towns

Pasewalk, Mecklenburg Western Pomerania

Waldeck, Hesse

We pursue a buy‐and‐hold strategy with the aim of generating a sustainable double‐digit return on equity.

Apolda, Thuringia

Company Presentation DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

2

EQUITY STORY

Three good reasons why we pursue this strategy:

Property size usually

Too small for most

Favourable prices due to

between €1m and €5m

institutional investors

lack of competition

Focus on typical local

No issues with

Sustainable rentability

shopping centres

e‐commerce substitution

of the objects

Deliberate focus on small

Low purchase prices also

Best opportunities for

and medium‐sized cities

for good locations

sustainably high returns

Company Presentation DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

3

INVESTMENT CASE

Value creation on several levels (I)

  • Acquisition of properties with initial yield of 10% p.a.
  • Refinancing of > 80% of investment with app. 2% p.a. possible

Albstadt, Baden‐Wuerttemberg

little equity needed,

therefore high return on equity

Strong growth based on additional acquisitions

FFO per share

in €

1,50.1.33

Realisation of earnings and saving potential

Earnings per share +90% within four years, FFO per share +146%

1.01

1,00.0.73

0.54

0,50.

0,00

1.14

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Company Presentation DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

4

INVESTMENT CASE

Value creation on several levels (II)

  • Complex single purchases at favourable prices
  • Professionally managed portfolios trade

at much higher multiples on net rent

NAV per share +203% within four years

Shareholders benefit from

  • Yearly dividend increase
  • Strong and crisis‐proof cash flow / FFO
  • Continously rising value of portfolio / NAV

NAV per share

in €

16.86

16

13.46

12

11.02

8.42

8

5.50

4

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

dividend per share

in €

0,60

0.45 0.48

0.40

0,400.34

0.20

0,20

0,00

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Company Presentation DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG

5

Disclaimer

Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
