With three sessions of gains out of three possible in 2026, Western stock indices continue to chart uncharted territory. In the United States, the venerable Dow Jones is now within a whisker of the 50,000 mark, having doubled in value over the past six years. The noise of geopolitical tensions is doing little to unsettle the market, even as oil volatility increases in the wake of the American operation in Venezuela.

This editorial might well have been titled “Trump Keeps His Campaign Promises — What a Dictator!”, as a somewhat irate reader wrote to us yesterday. A choice excerpt from his message: “It's disheartening to see your knee-jerk anti-Trumpism as a blind left-wing progressive… As usual, your biased misinformation undermines what could otherwise be a great platform. Go on then, I'll be nice: here's your next headline — Trump keeps his campaign promises, what a dictator!”

This little tirade provides a useful opportunity to make a few reminders. The first is that no one is obliged to read an article they don't like, although confronting different perspectives helps one avoid echo chambers (and intellectual solitude). The second is that this daily editorial seeks to offer keys to understanding and avenues for reflection, with a dash of irony and entertainment where possible. I'm not here to convince anyone. Ironically, I've more often been accused of being too lenient towards Donald Trump than the opposite.

Staying with the Trump theme, the latest new today is that the White House said Tuesday that acquiring Greenland is a "national security priority" and that it is considering using the U.S. military to achieve that goal.

But back to our market sheep. As geopolitical tectonic plates shift with increasing speed, equity markets have reached new heights. In the US, two highly symbolic thresholds are on the brink of being crossed: 7,000 points for the S&P 500 and 50,000 points for the Dow Jones. Both indices are less than 1% away. I remember cobbling together a rather clumsy graphic back in 2020 when the Dow broke through 20,000 points. Things are moving quickly once again. Europe isn't lagging behind either: the region's large-cap index, the Stoxx Europe 600, also posted a record at 606 points. It's being pulled higher by semiconductor equipment stocks (ASM International, BE Semiconductor and ASML have gained over 15% in three sessions) and defence names (Hensoldt, Babcock, Rheinmetall, Saab and Leonardo all up more than 10% over the same period). There's a distinct sense of déjà vu: 2026 appears to be starting on the same footing as 2025.

The macro agenda picks up today, with a series of employment indicators due from the United States. The ADP survey (early afternoon here) estimates job creation over the past month. Closely watched, it precedes Friday's official jobs report. The JOLTS report (later this afternoon), compiled by the Department of Labor, tracks job openings from the penultimate month. While somewhat dated, it remains a useful gauge of labour market tightness. Markets will also digest the ISM services index, following Monday's disappointment in the manufacturing counterpart. These barometers will help refine expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's future rate path in the coming months.

Over in commodities, there's been plenty of movement since last night. Brent crude has retreated to USD 60 following the White House's announcement that Venezuela will ship 50 million barrels of crude to the United States. Industrial metals have paused after their recent ascent. Precious metals are also down, sharply in some cases, with silver off 4%, palladium 5% and platinum 6%. Gold is faring better, down just 0.8%, buoyed by its less speculative fundamentals and its safe-haven status at a time of renewed geopolitical tension.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the early-year green has faded against a backdrop of further deterioration in Sino-Japanese relations. Beijing has slapped export restrictions on products and components to Japan with potential military applications. The Nikkei 225 (Japan) fell 1.1%, the Hang Seng (Hong Kong) dropped 1.3%, though the KOSPI (South Korea) managed to eke out a 0.1% gain. Australia, which struggled to get going in 2026, has emerged relatively well from this tougher session, adding 0.2%. European futures are slightly in the red.

Today's economic highlights:

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,447.4

: US$4,447.4 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$59.87

: US$59.87 United States 10 years : 4.16%

: 4.16% BITCOIN: US$92,743.7

In corporate news:

Reckitt Benckiser has proposed a £1.6 billion special dividend of 235p per share along with a 24-for-25 share consolidation.

GSK announced that its experimental treatment for chronic hepatitis B met its main goals in two major studies, advancing its potential as a functional cure.

HgCapital Trust will invest £93 million in financial software developer OneStream through the Hg Saturn Fund.

Shell is acquiring a 35% stake in two offshore Angolan oil blocks from Chevron’s subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil, under a farm-in agreement.

Hydrogen Utopia signed an MoU with Saudi Arabia’s Hydrogen Systems LLC to support the rollout of its waste-to-hydrogen technology in the kingdom.

Seplat Energy announced that M&P no longer holds any shares in the company, with Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited now jointly owning over 120 million shares.

M&P no longer holds any shares in the company, with Heirs Energies Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited now jointly owning over 120 million shares. Accenture acquires UK AI startup Faculty for $1 billion, emphasizing AI's impact on consulting.

Versarien removed from the FTSE AIM All-Share index and enters administration.

Czechoslovak Group plans an IPO for 15% of its shares to enhance its reputation among government clients.

Saint-Gobain plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange by February 10, 2026.

Telecom Italia enters a RAN sharing agreement with Fastweb and Vodafone to expedite 5G deployment in Italy.

Thyssenkrupp considers phased sale of its Steel Europe unit to Jindal Steel International.

Uniper SE initiates the sale of its helium business through a bidding process.

Siemens expands partnership with Nvidia to develop AI-driven manufacturing sites.

Ørsted receives price target adjustments from Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

AGF Management reports assets under management totaling $58.6 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces significant overall survival benefit in Phase 3 Ziihera trial.

Meta acquisition of AI startup Manus for $2 billion is under review in China.

Eli Lilly expands healthcare presence with strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Chevron and Quantum Energy Partners place a $22 billion bid for Lukoil's international oil assets.

Shell agrees to buy a 35% stake in two offshore Angola oil blocks from Chevron.

Mobileye set to acquire humanoid robotics startup Mentee Robotics Ltd for $900 million.

