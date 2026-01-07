This editorial might well have been titled “Trump Keeps His Campaign Promises — What a Dictator!”, as a somewhat irate reader wrote to us yesterday. A choice excerpt from his message: “It's disheartening to see your knee-jerk anti-Trumpism as a blind left-wing progressive… As usual, your biased misinformation undermines what could otherwise be a great platform. Go on then, I'll be nice: here's your next headline — Trump keeps his campaign promises, what a dictator!”
This little tirade provides a useful opportunity to make a few reminders. The first is that no one is obliged to read an article they don't like, although confronting different perspectives helps one avoid echo chambers (and intellectual solitude). The second is that this daily editorial seeks to offer keys to understanding and avenues for reflection, with a dash of irony and entertainment where possible. I'm not here to convince anyone. Ironically, I've more often been accused of being too lenient towards Donald Trump than the opposite.
Staying with the Trump theme, the latest new today is that the White House said Tuesday that acquiring Greenland is a "national security priority" and that it is considering using the U.S. military to achieve that goal.
But back to our market sheep. As geopolitical tectonic plates shift with increasing speed, equity markets have reached new heights. In the US, two highly symbolic thresholds are on the brink of being crossed: 7,000 points for the S&P 500 and 50,000 points for the Dow Jones. Both indices are less than 1% away. I remember cobbling together a rather clumsy graphic back in 2020 when the Dow broke through 20,000 points. Things are moving quickly once again. Europe isn't lagging behind either: the region's large-cap index, the Stoxx Europe 600, also posted a record at 606 points. It's being pulled higher by semiconductor equipment stocks (ASM International, BE Semiconductor and ASML have gained over 15% in three sessions) and defence names (Hensoldt, Babcock, Rheinmetall, Saab and Leonardo all up more than 10% over the same period). There's a distinct sense of déjà vu: 2026 appears to be starting on the same footing as 2025.
The macro agenda picks up today, with a series of employment indicators due from the United States. The ADP survey (early afternoon here) estimates job creation over the past month. Closely watched, it precedes Friday's official jobs report. The JOLTS report (later this afternoon), compiled by the Department of Labor, tracks job openings from the penultimate month. While somewhat dated, it remains a useful gauge of labour market tightness. Markets will also digest the ISM services index, following Monday's disappointment in the manufacturing counterpart. These barometers will help refine expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's future rate path in the coming months.
Over in commodities, there's been plenty of movement since last night. Brent crude has retreated to USD 60 following the White House's announcement that Venezuela will ship 50 million barrels of crude to the United States. Industrial metals have paused after their recent ascent. Precious metals are also down, sharply in some cases, with silver off 4%, palladium 5% and platinum 6%. Gold is faring better, down just 0.8%, buoyed by its less speculative fundamentals and its safe-haven status at a time of renewed geopolitical tension.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the early-year green has faded against a backdrop of further deterioration in Sino-Japanese relations. Beijing has slapped export restrictions on products and components to Japan with potential military applications. The Nikkei 225 (Japan) fell 1.1%, the Hang Seng (Hong Kong) dropped 1.3%, though the KOSPI (South Korea) managed to eke out a 0.1% gain. Australia, which struggled to get going in 2026, has emerged relatively well from this tougher session, adding 0.2%. European futures are slightly in the red.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: US$1.35
- Gold: US$4,447.4
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$59.87
- United States 10 years: 4.16%
- BITCOIN: US$92,743.7
In corporate news:
Analyst Recommendations:
- Barclays Plc: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 350 to GBX 510.
- Experian Plc: Wolfe Research upgrades to outperform from peerperform with a target price of GBP 42.
- Next Plc: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBX 17800 to GBX 18000.
- Vodafone Group Plc: Berenberg upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from GBP 0.82 to GBP 1.19.
- Greatland Gold: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 5.95 to GBP 6.75.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc: Morgan Stanley maintains its recommendation at equalwt and raises the target price from GBX 2350 to GBX 2450.
- Rio Tinto Plc: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 68 to USD 84.
- J Sainsbury Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from GBP 3.49 to GBP 3.66.
- Wise Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 12.50 to GBP 11.30.
- Flutter Entertainment Plc: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 330 to USD 304.
- Whitbread Plc: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from GBP 38 to GBP 31.
- Diageo Plc: UBS maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from GBX 1850 to GBX 1780.