Defence Tech S p A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Consolidated financial statements
as at 31 December 2021
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up share capital Euro 2,554,286
Rome Economic and Administrative Register No. 1276114 Tax ID and Rome Business Register No. 11065701002
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021
17
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
17
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
19
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS, INDIRECT METHOD
21
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
23
REPORT ON OPERATIONS
Dear Shareholders,
as the requirements under Italian Leg. Decree 127 of 1991 are met, your company has prepared the consolidated financial statements for the year 2021, showing a profit of Euro 3,741,096.
The notes to the consolidated financial statements set out the relevant basis of preparation as well as all information required to describe the line items from the statement of financial position and the income statement that comprise it.
Financial Position and Performance of the Group
As for the financial position and performance of the group, see the information reported in the consolidated financial statements and the relevant notes as well as the separate financial statements of the entities included in the scope of consolidation.
Group Structure
The following entities are included in the scope of consolidation:
DEFENCE TECH
HOLDING SPA
DONEXIT SRL
FO.RA.MIL. SRL
NEXT SPA
DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452
Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 2,554,286
Equity Euro 26,744,560
(Parent)
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
DONEXIT S.r.l. unipersonale (single-member company)
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452
Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 598,000
Equity Euro 3,564,022
Direct ownership interest Euro 598,000, equal to 100.00%
FO.RA.MIL. S.r.l. unipersonale (single-member company)
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452
Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 86,700
Equity Euro 2,429,196
Direct ownership interest Euro 86,700, equal to 100.00%
NEXT S.p.A.
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452
Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 4,450,000
Equity Euro 10,220,039
Indirect ownership interest Euro 4,450,000, equal to 100.00%
The above entities are included in the scope of consolidation and were consolidated on a line-by-line basis.
Reference market
The Defence Tech group operates in three main business areas:
-
Cyber Security & Technology Data intelligence
Proprietary solutions for secure communications, detection of critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, and big data & analytics solutions for intelligence operations.
-
Communication & Control System
Complex application solutions for the following industries: defence (CMS, Radar, SAR), space (Satellite Navigation and Earth Observation), and avionics (Air Traffic Control).
Production of highly complex single-board computers with a focus on the shipbuilding industry.
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Therefore, the reference markets are Cyber Security, for both government and corporate entities, as well as Defence and Space, and the Group operates mostly in Italy-also because of the status of group strategic to national security conferred by Italy's Presidency of the Council of Ministers under the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers (DPCM) dated 7 June 2018.
Our services are rendered through the Group's three operating entities, with competence centres dedicated to the different lines of business and reference markets.
Cyber Security
In 2021, Italy's Cyber Security market grew by 13% over 2020 to Euro 1.55 billion-a record pace, with 60% of large organisations anticipating an increase in their cyber security budget.
These findings come from a survey by the Cybersecurity & Data Protection Observatory of Politecnico di Milano's School of Management, according to which, faced with constantly growing threats (1,053 serious incidents in the first half of 2021, +15% compared to the first half of 2020, according to Clusit data), as many as 31% of large Italian businesses reported yet another increase in cyber attacks over the last year, after the surge registered in the first few months of the health emergency triggered by the COVID-19pandemic.
There is growing attention paid to cyber security also at the international level, as shown by the Global Cyber Security Outlook 2022, published by the World Economic Forum: key indicators gleaned from specific surveys among 120 global cyber leaders from 20 countries offer a picture of how organisations are dealing with the shift from a cyber-defensive to a cyber-resilient approach capable of anticipating, identifying and swiftly resolving a cyber attack.
The accelerated shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with increasingly frequent cyber attacks against public and private organisations have resulted in key decision-makers being more aware of the need to prioritise cyber risks and integrate them into business strategy. Key indicators include:
-
82% of leaders believe that the digital transformation is the main driver of the shift to cyber- resilience;
-
92% of leaders agree that cyber-resilience must be integrated into enterprise risk management strategies;
-
84% of leaders consider cyber-resilience a business priority;
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
