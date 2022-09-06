Defence Tech S p A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2021 Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up share capital Euro 2,554,286 Rome Economic and Administrative Register No. 1276114 Tax ID and Rome Business Register No. 11065701002

CONTENTS ∙ REPORT ON OPERATIONS............................................................................ 3 ∙ CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021..................................... 17 ∙ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION............................................. 17 ∙ CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT............................................................................ 19 ∙ CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS, INDIRECT METHOD...................... 21 ∙ NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS....................................................................... 23 Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Financial statements as at 31 December 2021 2

REPORT ON OPERATIONS Dear Shareholders, as the requirements under Italian Leg. Decree 127 of 1991 are met, your company has prepared the consolidated financial statements for the year 2021, showing a profit of Euro 3,741,096. The notes to the consolidated financial statements set out the relevant basis of preparation as well as all information required to describe the line items from the statement of financial position and the income statement that comprise it. Financial Position and Performance of the Group As for the financial position and performance of the group, see the information reported in the consolidated financial statements and the relevant notes as well as the separate financial statements of the entities included in the scope of consolidation. Group Structure The following entities are included in the scope of consolidation: DEFENCE TECH HOLDING SPA DONEXIT SRL FO.RA.MIL. SRL NEXT SPA DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A. Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 2,554,286 Equity Euro 26,744,560 (Parent) Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Financial statements as at 31 December 2021 3

DONEXIT S.r.l. unipersonale (single-member company) Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 598,000 Equity Euro 3,564,022 Direct ownership interest Euro 598,000, equal to 100.00% FO.RA.MIL. S.r.l. unipersonale (single-member company) Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 86,700 Equity Euro 2,429,196 Direct ownership interest Euro 86,700, equal to 100.00% NEXT S.p.A. Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up Share Capital Euro 4,450,000 Equity Euro 10,220,039 Indirect ownership interest Euro 4,450,000, equal to 100.00% The above entities are included in the scope of consolidation and were consolidated on a line-by-line basis. Reference market The Defence Tech group operates in three main business areas: Cyber Security & Technology Data intelligence Proprietary solutions for secure communications, detection of critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, and big data & analytics solutions for intelligence operations. Communication & Control System Complex application solutions for the following industries: defence (CMS, Radar, SAR), space (Satellite Navigation and Earth Observation), and avionics (Air Traffic Control). Microelectronics Production of highly complex single-board computers with a focus on the shipbuilding industry. Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Financial statements as at 31 December 2021 4