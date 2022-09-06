Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTH   IT0005461329

DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.

(DTH)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-05 am EDT
4.100 EUR   -2.96%
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Financial Statements 2021
PU
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Financial Statements 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defence Tech S p A : Financial Statements 2021

09/06/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

________________________

Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021

________________________

Financial Statements and Notes

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up share capital Euro 2,554,286

Rome Economic and Administrative Register No. 1276114 Tax ID and Rome Business Register No. 11065701002

CONTENTS……………………………………………………

• CORPORATE BODIES ..................................................................................

3

• FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021 .........................................

4

• STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...........................................................................

4

INCOME STATEMENT ..........................................................................................................

5

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................

6

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021

2

CORPORATE BODIES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

……………………….

Aurelio Regina

Chair

Emilio Gisondi

Chief Executive Officer

Marina Balzano

Director

Michele Valensise

Director

Stefania Panico

Director

BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS…………………………

Massimo Gentile

Chair

Annamaria Carpineta

Standing Statutory Auditor

Giovanni Guerriera

Standing Statutory Auditor

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR______________……………………_

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31-12-2021

31-12-2020

Statement of financial position

Assets

B) Non-current assets

I - Intangible assets

2,517,012

710

III - Non-current financial assets

3,422,948

922,948

Total non-current assets

5,939,960

923,658

C) Current assets

II - Receivables

due within the following year

1,467,036

1,154,062

Deferred tax assets

70,638

495,784

Total receivables

1,537,674

1,649,846

IV - Cash

20,167,609

11,312

Total current assets (C)

21,705,283

1,661,158

D) Prepayments and accrued income

57,341

3,706

Total assets

27,702,584

2,588,522

Liabilities

A) Equity

I - Capital

2,554,286

1,840,000

II - Share premium reserve

24,285,714

-

IV - Legal reserve

903

903

VI - Other reserves

(1)

1

VIII - Retained earnings (accumulated losses)

(48,625)

(43,374)

IX - Profit (loss) for the period

(47,717)

(5,251)

Total equity

26,744,560

1,792,279

D) Payables

due within the following year

957,755

796,040

Total payables

957,755

796,040

E) Accrued expenses and deferred income

269

203

Total liabilities

27,702,584

2,588,522

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021

4

INCOME STATEMENT

31-12-202131-12-2020

Income Statement

A) Value of Production

1) Revenues from sales and services

25,000

50,000

4) Increases in internally generated non-current assets

543,256

-

5) Other revenues and income

Other

-

2,111

Total other revenues and income

-

2,111

Total value of production

568,256

52,111

B) Costs of production

7) for services

647,263

47,797

8) for leases

632

-

10) depreciation, amortisation and impairment

a), b), c) amortisation and depreciation, other impairment

92,186

710

a) amortisation

92,186

710

Total depreciation, amortisation and impairment

92,186

710

14) sundry operating expenses

17,871

3,105

Total costs of production

757,952

51,612

Difference between value and costs of production (A - B)

(189,696)

499

C) Finance income and costs

16) other finance income

d) finance income other than the above

other

628

-

Total finance income other than the above

628

-

Total other finance income

628

-

17) interest expense and other finance costs

Other

4,870

5,750

Total interest expense and other finance costs

4,870

5,750

Total finance income and costs (15 + 16 - 17 + - 17-bis)

(4,242)

(5,750)

Profit (Loss) before tax (A - B + - C + - D)

(193,938)

(5,251)

20) Income taxes for the period, current and deferred taxes

Income (Expense) from tax consolidation scheme / pass-through taxation

146,221

-

Total income taxes for the period, current and deferred taxes

(146,221)

-

21) Profit (Loss) for the period

(47,717)

(5,251)

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.

Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Consolidated Financial Statements 2021
PU
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Financial Statements 2021
PU
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Financial Statements 2020
PU
03:00aDEFENCE TECH S P A : Financial Statements 2019
PU
03/30Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2021DEFENCE TECH S P A : DTH - Initiation Of Coverage
PU
2021Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. has completed an IPO in the amount of €25 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net income 2022 5,00 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net cash 2022 11,7 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,88x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,10 €
Average target price 6,30 €
Spread / Average Target 53,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emilio Gisondi Director
Stefania Panico Chief Financial Officer
Aurelio Regina Chairman & Partner
Enrico Remondini Chief Technology Officer
Marina Balzano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.-29.85%104
ACCENTURE PLC-31.48%179 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.26%143 742
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.28%99 092
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.03%76 483
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.38%54 859