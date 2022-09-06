Defence Tech S p A : Financial Statements 2021
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
________________________
Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021
________________________
Financial Statements and Notes
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Registered office in Rome, Via Giacomo Peroni 452 Fully paid-up share capital Euro 2,554,286
Rome Economic and Administrative Register No. 1276114 Tax ID and Rome Business Register No. 11065701002
CONTENTS……………………………………………………
• CORPORATE BODIES ..................................................................................
3
• FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021 .........................................
4
• STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...........................................................................
4
•
INCOME STATEMENT ..........................................................................................................
5
•
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .....................................................................
6
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021
2
CORPORATE BODIES
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
……………………….
Aurelio Regina
Chair
Emilio Gisondi
Chief Executive Officer
Marina Balzano
Director
Michele Valensise
Director
Stefania Panico
Director
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
…………………………
Massimo Gentile
Chair
Annamaria Carpineta
Standing Statutory Auditor
Giovanni Guerriera
Standing Statutory Auditor
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR______________
……………………_
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021
3
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31.12.2021
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31-12-2021
31-12-2020
Statement of financial position
Assets
B) Non-current assets
I - Intangible assets
2,517,012
710
III - Non-current financial assets
3,422,948
922,948
Total non-current assets
5,939,960
923,658
C) Current assets
II - Receivables
due within the following year
1,467,036
1,154,062
Deferred tax assets
70,638
495,784
Total receivables
1,537,674
1,649,846
IV - Cash
20,167,609
11,312
Total current assets (C)
21,705,283
1,661,158
D) Prepayments and accrued income
57,341
3,706
Total assets
27,702,584
2,588,522
Liabilities
A) Equity
I - Capital
2,554,286
1,840,000
II - Share premium reserve
24,285,714
-
IV - Legal reserve
903
903
VI - Other reserves
(1)
1
VIII - Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
(48,625)
(43,374)
IX - Profit (loss) for the period
(47,717)
(5,251)
Total equity
26,744,560
1,792,279
D) Payables
due within the following year
957,755
796,040
Total payables
957,755
796,040
E) Accrued expenses and deferred income
269
203
Total liabilities
27,702,584
2,588,522
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021
4
INCOME STATEMENT
31-12-202131-12-2020
Income Statement
A) Value of Production
1) Revenues from sales and services
25,000
50,000
4) Increases in internally generated non-current assets
543,256
-
5) Other revenues and income
Other
-
2,111
Total other revenues and income
-
2,111
Total value of production
568,256
52,111
B) Costs of production
7) for services
647,263
47,797
8) for leases
632
-
10) depreciation, amortisation and impairment
a), b), c) amortisation and depreciation, other impairment
92,186
710
a) amortisation
92,186
710
Total depreciation, amortisation and impairment
92,186
710
14) sundry operating expenses
17,871
3,105
Total costs of production
757,952
51,612
Difference between value and costs of production (A - B)
(189,696)
499
C) Finance income and costs
16) other finance income
d) finance income other than the above
other
628
-
Total finance income other than the above
628
-
Total other finance income
628
-
17) interest expense and other finance costs
Other
4,870
5,750
Total interest expense and other finance costs
4,870
5,750
Total finance income and costs (15 + 16 - 17 + - 17-bis)
(4,242)
(5,750)
Profit (Loss) before tax (A - B + - C + - D)
(193,938)
(5,251)
20) Income taxes for the period, current and deferred taxes
Income (Expense) from tax consolidation scheme / pass-through taxation
146,221
-
Total income taxes for the period, current and deferred taxes
(146,221)
-
21) Profit (Loss) for the period
(47,717)
(5,251)
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
Separate financial statements as at 31 December 2021
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2022 06:59:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Sales 2022
24,0 M
23,8 M
23,8 M
Net income 2022
5,00 M
4,96 M
4,96 M
Net cash 2022
11,7 M
11,6 M
11,6 M
P/E ratio 2022
22,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
105 M
104 M
104 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,88x
EV / Sales 2023
3,11x
Nbr of Employees
202
Free-Float
100%
Chart DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
4,10 €
Average target price
6,30 €
Spread / Average Target
53,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.