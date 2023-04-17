Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Defence Tech Holding S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DTH   IT0005461329

DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.

(DTH)
  Report
2023-04-17
4.400 EUR   +0.92%
Defence Tech announces entry of Tinexta as strategic partner

04/17/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Defence Tech Holding Spa Benefit Company announced Monday the entry of Tinexta Spa into its corporate structure as a new strategic partner, which today finalized the purchase of a 20 percent stake in Defence Tech through its own wholly owned vehicle.

The transfer of the shareholding to Tinexta was finalized upon the fulfillment of all conditions precedent stipulated in the relevant binding agreement, including Golden Power authorization and obtaining confirmation from the Panel of the Italian Stock Exchange that there is no need to promote a takeover bid following the mere subscription of the Tinexta Call," the company's note reads.

The purchase by the Tinexta Vehicle of 20 percent of Defence Tech's capital, amounting to about 5.1 million shares, was carried out pro-rata by the reference shareholders, Comunimpresa Srl, GE.DA Europe Srl and Starlife Srl, at EUR4.90 per share, for a total consideration of about EUR25.0 million.

Emilio Gisondi, ceo of the Defence Tech Group, commented, "We proudly announce today the entry of Tinexta, with a 20 percent stake, into our corporate structure thus marking a historic step in the evolution of our Group. In an increasingly complex and competitive market, having an industrial partner such as Tinexta represents, after the stock market listing, the piece that completes a corporate structure capable of determining the important results expected for the coming years, guaranteeing continuity to our industrial plan in the development of multi-year programs in Defense, Space and Homeland Security to which is added the possibility of implementing common synergies."

Defense Tech on Monday closed in the green by 0.9 percent to EUR4.40 per share while Tinexta ended in the red by 0.9 percent to EUR19.97 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A. 0.92% 4.4 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
TINEXTA S.P.A. -0.94% 19.97 Delayed Quote.-11.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 22,1 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net income 2022 4,20 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
Net cash 2022 6,00 M 6,59 M 6,59 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 100%
Chart DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Defence Tech Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,36 €
Average target price 5,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emilio Gisondi Director
Stefania Panico Chief Financial Officer
Aurelio Regina Chairman
Enrico Remondini Chief Technology Officer
Aaron Visaggio Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEFENCE TECH HOLDING S.P.A.-0.23%122
ACCENTURE PLC4.65%176 355
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 441
SIEMENS AG12.74%127 323
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%116 237
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%89 376
