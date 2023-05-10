Advanced search
    DTC   CA24463V1013

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DTC)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:03:02 2023-05-10 pm EDT
2.900 CAD    0.00%
Btv Investor Alert - Defence Therapeutics : Developing Immune-Related Therapies for Cancer Treatment
NE
05/02Defence Therapeutics Inc. : Defence's succesfull accutoxtm pre-clinical efficacy study complete ready for phase i ind filing
EQ
04/27Defence Therapeutics Inc. : Uspto grants trademark registration for defence therapeutics®
EQ
BTV Investor Alert - Defence Therapeutics: Developing Immune-Related Therapies for Cancer Treatment

05/10/2023 | 03:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) - Defence Therapeutics is a Canadian biotech company that develops immune-related cancer therapies with proprietary technology. With three clinical trials scheduled by year-end, the company offers growth potential for investors. Defence is seeking to license its technology to enhance other companies' products in the pharmaceutical industry.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/cse-dtc-investor-alert-defence-therapeutics-developing-immune-related-therapies-for-cancer-treatment-btv-30sec

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF)

https://defencetherapeutics.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165568


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Plouffe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raimar Löbenberg Chairman
Simon Beaudoin Chief Technology & Science Officer
Moutih Rafei Director & VP-Research & Development
