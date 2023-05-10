BTV Investor Alert - Defence Therapeutics: Developing Immune-Related Therapies for Cancer Treatment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) - Defence Therapeutics is a Canadian biotech company that develops immune-related cancer therapies with proprietary technology. With three clinical trials scheduled by year-end, the company offers growth potential for investors. Defence is seeking to license its technology to enhance other companies' products in the pharmaceutical industry.





