EQS-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Alliance

DEFENCE AND VIEWPOINT WITH DENNIS QUAID JOIN FORCES TO EXPLORE BREAKTHROUGHS IN BIOTECHNOLOGY



04.07.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





_________________________________________________________________

CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE

DEFENCE AND VIEWPOINT WITH DENNIS QUAID JOIN FORCES TO EXPLORE BREAKTHROUGHS IN BIOTECHNOLOGY

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 4, 2023 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (“Defence” or the “Company”) a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce its collaboration with Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. This exciting partnership aims to explore breakthroughs in biotechnology and highlight the transformative potential of cutting-edge therapeutics.

Defence Therapeutics Inc., with its commitment to advancing healthcare through groundbreaking research and development, has established itself as a frontrunner in the biotechnology industry. By teaming up with Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, the Company aims to amplify its reach and educate a wider audience about the latest advancements in biotechnology and their impact on improving human health.

Hosted by acclaimed actor, Dennis Quaid, Viewpoint has engaged its audience by providing its viewers with unique and innovative content on a variety of topics. The partnership between Defence Therapeutics Inc. and Viewpoint brings together the expertise of both entities to create a compelling series that will shed light on the breakthroughs, potential applications, and therapeutic innovations in the field of biotechnology.

Viewpoint will feature cutting-edge research, clinical trials, and the development of novel therapeutics conducted by Defence Therapeutics Inc. The series will feature interviews with scientific experts, behind-the-scenes looks at research facilities, and thought-provoking discussions on the future of biotechnology in improving human health.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid collaboration will explore various aspects of biotechnology, including the development of novel therapies, personalized medicine, gene editing, and emerging technologies. Viewpoint will highlight how Defence Therapeutics Inc. and other companies in the industry are pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a highly acclaimed short-form series that offers insightful discussions on a wide range of topics. Hosted by renowned actor Dennis Quaid, the program provides unique perspectives through engaging content and expert guests. Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid aims to educate, inspire, and engage viewers by exploring important subjects and showcasing industry advancements.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. At the core of Defence Therapeutics platform lie two ground-breaking technologies, AccumTM and AccuTOX™, which enable precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells and induce potent killing of cancer cells, respectively. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.