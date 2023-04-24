Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Defence Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTC   CA24463V1013

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DTC)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-04-21 pm EDT
3.500 CAD    0.00%
02:01aDefence Therapeutics Inc. : Defence granted us patent with broad coverage on accumtm-based vaccine enhancer platform technology
EQ
04/17Defence Therapeutics Inc. : DEFENCE'S NOVEL ACCUMTM-mRNA VACCINE NOW ADMINISTERED FOR TESTING ON CANCER
EQ
04/11Defence Breakthrough : SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED ACCUM(TM) -mRNA VACCINE CREATING A NEW VACCINE PLATFORM. THE IN VIVO ACCUM(TM)-mRNA CANCER VACCINE PROGRAM BEGINS
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE GRANTED US PATENT WITH BROAD COVERAGE ON ACCUMTM-BASED VACCINE ENHANCER PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

04/24/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE GRANTED US PATENT WITH BROAD COVERAGE ON ACCUMTM-BASED VACCINE ENHANCER PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

24.04.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

_________________________________________________________________

CSE: DTC  FSE: DTC  USOTC: DTCFF  PRESS RELEASE

 

 

DEFENCE GRANTED US PATENT WITH BROAD COVERAGE ON ACCUMTM-BASED VACCINE ENHANCER PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, April 24, 2023 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies including Antibody Drug Conjugates (“ADCs”), is pleased to announce the issuance of its US patent no. 11,612,651 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

 

The US patent broadly covers Defence’s AccumTM-based vaccine enhancer technology platform as a powerful “drop-in” ingredient to boost immunogenicity and performance of virtually any cell-based or protein subunit vaccine, including both prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines in the fields of cancer and infectious diseases. In particular, the ability of Defence’s vaccine enhancer technology, upon simple admixture with an antigen, to improve activation of antigen-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell responses paves the way for highly potent next-generation vaccines having reduced antigen doses.

 

The patent issuance not only bolsters Defence’s patent portfolio in the United States and aligns with the Company’s objectives to advance their own novel clinical vaccine candidates, but also creates new licensing and partnering opportunities due to the breadth of coverage and ease of implementation of the technology. Specifically, the demonstrated ability of Defence’s enhancer technology to increase the quality of antigen presentation by immune cells is being actively explored to improve upon existing vaccines and clinically-validated antigen candidates, such as by reducing antigen dose, thereby lowering manufacturing costs and potentially diminishing patient adverse reactions.

 

“The rapid granting of this broad patent by the USPTO is a testament to the innovative nature and quality of the underlying science behind Defence’s AccumTM technology. The Company has plans to leverage the USPTO’s approval to secure global patent protection in all key vaccine markets, including infectious diseases and cancers, and to capitalize notably on the current mRNA boom in the vaccine development market”, says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

 

Defence’s current vaccines in development programs using its AccumTM technology includes notably its 100% owned cell-based ARM vaccine targeting solid cancer tumors, the AccuTOXTM small molecule targeting melanoma, breast and lung cancers, AccuVAC-PT007, a prophylactic and therapeutic protein-based vaccine targeting cervical cancer, as well as mRNA vaccines for multiple indications. Defence’s also has positive validation on vaccines developed for certain infectious disease and is currently planning a novel vaccine using its AccumTM technology on a worldwide life-threatening disease on which a press release will be issued on further advancement.

 

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global vaccines market is projected to grow from $61.04 billion in 2021 to $125.49 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8% in forecast period, 2021-2028.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769

 

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

 

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

 

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

 

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

 


24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
1680 - 200 Burrard St
V6C3L6 Vancouver
Canada
E-mail: info@defencetherapeutics.com
Internet: https://defencetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CA24463V1013
WKN: A3CN14
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 1614485

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614485  24.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614485&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.
02:01aDefence Therapeutics Inc. : Defence granted us patent with broad coverage on accumtm-based..
EQ
04/17Defence Therapeutics Inc. : DEFENCE'S NOVEL ACCUMTM-mRNA VACCINE NOW ADMINISTERED FOR TEST..
EQ
04/11Defence Breakthrough : SUCCESSFULLY ENGINEERED ACCUM(TM) -mRNA VACCINE CREATING A NEW VACC..
EQ
03/28Defence to Complete A Final Pre-Clinical Study Prior to IND Filings for the AccuTOX(TM)..
CI
03/28Defence to complete a final pre-clinical study prior to ind filings for the accutoxtm p..
EQ
03/14Defence therapeutics signs collaboration agreement with orano to develop the next gener..
EQ
02/27Defence Therapeutics Inc.'s Pipeline Advances to Multiple Phase I Clinical Trials
CI
02/27Defence's pipeline advances to multiple phase i clinical trials
EQ
02/24Defence Therapeutics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
02/21Defence Therapeutics Inc. Signs Agreement with City of Hope National Medical Center and..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -7,34 M -5,43 M -5,43 M
Net cash 2022 0,51 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Defence Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sébastien Plouffe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
P. Joseph Meagher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Raimar Löbenberg Chairman
Simon Beaudoin Chief Technology & Science Officer
Moutih Rafei Director & VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.34.62%108
MODERNA, INC.-21.58%54 323
LONZA GROUP AG26.73%47 772
SEAGEN INC.58.59%38 170
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.26%37 658
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.94%25 998
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer