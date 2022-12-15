Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Defence Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTC   CA24463V1013

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(DTC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:03 2022-12-14 am EST
2.150 CAD    0.00%
02:01aDefence Therapeutics Inc. : DEFENCE'S mRNA WITH ACCUMTM FOR CANCER VACCINES UPDATE
EQ
12/12Defence Therapeutics Appoints Kwin Grauer to Its Board of Directors
AQ
12/09Defence Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Kwin Grauer to Its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE'S mRNA WITH ACCUMTM FOR CANCER VACCINES UPDATE

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
EQS-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE'S mRNA WITH ACCUMTM FOR CANCER VACCINES UPDATE

15.12.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

_________________________________________________________________

CSE: DTC  FSE: DTC  USOTC: DTCFF  PRESS RELEASE

 

 

DEFENCE'S mRNA WITH ACCUMTM FOR CANCER VACCINES UPDATE

 

Vancouver, BC, Canada, December 15th, 2022 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (“Defence” or the “Company”), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is currently working on combining its AccumTM technology with mRNA vaccination as previously announced in press release dated of October 31st, 2022. This R&D program will not only impact the field of cancer immunotherapy, but it can also be directly applied to the development of new vaccines targeting infectious diseases. 

 

The mRNA vaccination approach offers tremendous advantages over the use of peptide- or protein-based vaccines. mRNA like any other biomolecule, is extremely sensitive to harsh conditions such as high acidity and enzymatic reactions, which would directly impede their therapeutic potency. In addition, mRNA molecules need to reach the cytoplasm where they can be efficiently translated into full proteins, this is where AccumTM may add stability and potency.

 

Defence has recently shown that "naked" mRNA can indeed be immunogenic, but the humoral (antibody) response generated against the vaccine is extremely weak. The Defence team is therefore working with a private European company to synthesize mRNA vaccines coupled with AccumTM. The objective is to conduct a head-to-head comparison between AccumTM-linked and "naked" mRNA vaccines in their potential to generate an immune response capable of eradicating and controlling established tumors.

 

“We expect the AccumTM-mRNA vaccine will be prepared by the end of January 2023, then the in vivo study on animals with pre-established solid tumors will commence. The objective of this study is to demonstrate that AccumTM can significantly enhance the therapeutic potency of a given mRNA vaccine”, says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. “Once completed, Defence will have in its possession its own 100% owned mRNA with AccumTM vaccine for cancer. Defence will also be in a position to license its personalized AccumTM technology to any Pharma company with mRNA vaccines”, he adds.  

 

The mRNA therapeutics market size is projected to surpass around USD 128.14 billion by 2030 and growing at a registered CAGR of 13.03% from 2022 to 2030 according to Precedence Research.

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/mrna-therapeutics-market#:~:text=The%20mRNA%20therapeutics%20market%20size,forecast%20period%202022%20to%202030.

 

 

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

 

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

 

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

 

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

 


15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
1680 - 200 Burrard St
V6C3L6 Vancouver
Canada
E-mail: info@defencetherapeutics.com
Internet: https://defencetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CA24463V1013
WKN: A3CN14
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 1513599

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513599  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
