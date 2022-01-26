DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Defence Therapeutics Inc.: Defence's AccumTM-HPV vaccine formulation (AccuVAC-PT009) activates a 36-fold higher humoral response compared to Gardasil-9



Defence's AccumTM-HPV vaccine formulation (AccuVAC-PT009) activates a 36-fold higher humoral response compared to Gardasil-9

Vancouver, BC, Canada, January 26th, 2022 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing various immune-oncology products, is pleased to announce the development of AccuVAC-PT009, a new protein-based HPV vaccine, leading to a humoral response bypassing Gardasil-9 (Merck) immunogenicity in animals.

ACCUMTM is a platform technology 100% owned by Defence Therapeutics. ACCUMTM is an enabling technology as it can be used to enhance the intracellular accumulation of various proteins of pharmacological interests into any target cells. As such, it is currently used by Defence for the development of several anti-cancer and COVID vaccines, as well as for the improvement of approved or in development antibody-drug conjugates.



To further demonstrate the ACCUMTM versatility, the Defence research and development team designed and engineered a HPV vaccine (a mix of the same 9 HPV-derived L1 proteins used in Gardasil-9) and compared its immunogenicity to a group of Gardasil-9-immunized animals. Compared to Gardasil-9, AccuVAC-PT009 triggers an impressive 27- and 36-fold increase in antibody titer at 4- and 6-weeks post-immunization respectively.

"We are extremely proud to demonstrate again how ACCUMTM can be exploited and applied to significantly improve any protein-based vaccine. Not only can this vaccine have a tremendous impact on improving the immunogenicity of the commercialized Gardasil-9, but it can in addition lower the dosing regimen (at least by 10-fold) yet triggering similar or more potent humoral response", says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global HPV vaccine market size was valued at $3.80 Bn in 2019 & is projected to reach $12.69 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of 16.3%.

Defence Therapeutics is currently working on various scenarios. Although its initial intent is to pursue the development of its AccuVAC-PT009 HPV vaccine candidate or even adding other subtypes currently not covered by Gardasil-9, the company is actively looking for to establish partnerships with major pharmaceuticals players to bring forward its vaccine portfolio.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

