Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC), ("Defence" or the "Company"), one of the leading Canadian biotechnology companies working in the field of immune-oncology is pleased to announce that it successfully tested a new formulation of its ACCUM-002TM Dimer CDCA-SV40 commonly named "AccuTOX®", as an anticancer treatment for lung-established tumors. These results widen the scope of application for AccuTOX® in the treatment of solid cancer tumors.

AccuTOX® is an optimization of the Accum® molecule and platform technology developed by Defence Therapeutics. Recent studies demonstrated that AccuTOX® has enhanced therapeutic properties and a broader application in cancer therapeutics as it has successfully killed more than a dozen different murine and human cancer cell lines. When initially delivered intranasally, AccuTOX® had a great impact on blocking tumor growth of pre-established lung nodules in mice. However, the drug was delivered as nasal droplets, which represents an approach difficult to translate to the clinic. Therefore, Defence used a nebulizing device named "Anesthesia Mask Nebulizer Delivery System" of Kent Scientific Corporation to deliver its compound in the least invasive way. Following several preclinical studies to set-up different delivery parameters, a maximum tolerated study revealed that the drug is tolerated by rodents at a dose of 3 mg/kg. When delivered as a monotherapy, AccuTOX® inhibited the growth of lung nodules. The effect was further enhanced when combined with the immune-checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD1 as shown on the Figure 1 below.





"We are very excited with the potency of our lead compound, AccuTOX®. These studies are important as they show how versatile can the application of this drug be against various indications, and they demonstrate in addition how different formulations or delivery devices can be used to target different tumor types/sites" said Sébastien Plouffe, President & CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

AccuTOX® was recently cleared by the FDA to begin a Phase I trial in patients with Stage IIIB to IV melanoma, as released per the Company on December 11, 2023.

According to Precedence Research, the global cancer therapeutics market size is expected to be worth around US$ 393.61 billion by 2032 from at US$ 164 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

