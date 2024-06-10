Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC), ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is please to announce its participation to the Society of Nuclear and Molecular Imaging ("SNMMI") annual meeting on June 11, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The SNMMI is a nonprofit scientific and professional organization that promotes the science, technology and practical application of nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. SNMMI strives to be a leader in unifying, advancing, and optimizing molecular imaging and radiotherapy, with a goal of improving human health. With 13,000 members worldwide, SNMMI represents nuclear and molecular imaging professionals, all of whom are committed to the advancement of the field. The SNMMI Annual Meeting is recognized as the premier educational, scientific, research, and networking event in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging. The event provides physicians, technologists, pharmacists, laboratory professionals, and scientists with an in-depth view of the latest research and development in the field as well as providing insights into practical applications for the clinic. SNMMI conference is the most recognized worldwide conference in the field of radiotherapy and molecular imaging gathering the most prestigious leader.

Defence is developing in collaboration with Orano Support SAS, a novel Radio-Immuno-Conjugate ("RIC"), named AccuTRICTM, which includes Defence's AccuTOX® resulting in increase efficacy to treat hard-to-treat cancers. The objective of this project is to develop the next generation of RIC exploiting the therapeutic dependency of Auger electron ("AE") emitter elements in closer proximity to DNA when combined with Defence's Accum® technology to induce its nuclear accumulation. AE emitters are very promising radionuclides for radiotherapy because of their very short pathlength radiation deposition, which decreases radiotoxicity on healthy tissues. The Accum® moiety can overcome major limitations of RIC e.g. endosomal sequestration and poor nuclear accumulation, by destroying endosome membrane without affecting the plasma membrane nor mAbs specificity. Defence has developed a multitude of Accum® variants with different biochemical properties and activities such as charged, hydrophobicity and cytotoxicity. One of these molecules is Defence's lead molecule AccuTOX®. AccuTRICTM is the combination of the synergistic activity of AccuTOX® and the radiotherapeutics potential of AE. Defence's AccuTRICTM objective is to efficiently treat hard-to-treat cancers with the potential of opening a new cancer therapy market based on a very promising radiotherapeutics implicating AE emitter radionuclides.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

