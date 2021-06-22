PRESS RELEASE : Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES 2021-06-22 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________ CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 22^nd, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce major breakthrough advances in its pre-clinical research program on its AccuTOX (free Accum^TM or Accum^TM variants) molecules as potent anti-cancer agents. The Accum^TM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use of "free" Accum^TM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules. "The Accum^TM technology platform is displaying multiple targets in its versatility. You can use it with ADCs or any other protein of interest such as vaccine antigens to enhance their intracellular delivery to target cells. We additionally discovered that when delivered without direct linking onto protein, the Accum^TM moiety behaves as a toxic "bullet" to cancer cells. Such discovery re-enforces the idea that Accum^TM can be exploited for various applications without the need to develop other unrelated molecules." said Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. The Defence team engineered a large library of Accum^TM variants (over 50 so far). They are currently being testing for their therapeutic efficacy against breast, colon, melanoma and lymphoma cancers. In addition, a new strategy is currently being developed to engineer an "intelligent" Poly-AccuTOX molecule (a chain of various AccuTOX molecules) capable of selectively killing a wide range of cancer cells without collateral side effects. Global Immunotherapy Market size to reach USD 117 billion by 2026 according to Market Study Report LLC. About Defence: Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM^TM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells by inducing their entrapment escape. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases. For further information: Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director P: (514) 947-2272 Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com www.defencetherapeutics.com Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-06-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Defence Therapeutics Inc. 1680 - 200 Burrard St V6C3L6 Vancouver Canada E-mail: info@defencetherapeutics.com Internet: https://defencetherapeutics.com ISIN: CA24463V1013 WKN: A3CN14 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto EQS News ID: 1210226 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1210226 2021-06-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)