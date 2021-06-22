PRESS RELEASE : Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES

DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Defence Therapeutics Inc.: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES
2021-06-22 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
_________________________________________________________________
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUTOX EXHIBITS POTENT ANTI-CANCER PROPERTIES
Vancouver, BC, Canada, June 22^nd, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to
announce major breakthrough advances in its pre-clinical research program on its AccuTOX (free Accum^TM or Accum^TM
variants) molecules as potent anti-cancer agents.
The Accum^TM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological
interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens. Defence's scientific team recently identified a novel function for the use
of "free" Accum^TM and its recently developed variants as anti-cancer molecules.
"The Accum^TM technology platform is displaying multiple targets in its versatility. You can use it with ADCs or any
other protein of interest such as vaccine antigens to enhance their intracellular delivery to target cells. We
additionally discovered that when delivered without direct linking onto protein, the Accum^TM moiety behaves as a toxic
"bullet" to cancer cells. Such discovery re-enforces the idea that Accum^TM can be exploited for various applications
without the need to develop other unrelated molecules." said Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.
The Defence team engineered a large library of Accum^TM variants (over 50 so far). They are currently being testing for
their therapeutic efficacy against breast, colon, melanoma and lymphoma cancers. In addition, a new strategy is
currently being developed to engineer an "intelligent" Poly-AccuTOX molecule (a chain of various AccuTOX molecules)
capable of selectively killing a wide range of cancer cells without collateral side effects.
Global Immunotherapy Market size to reach USD 117 billion by 2026 according to Market Study Report LLC.
About Defence:
Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and
ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM^TM technology,
which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells by inducing their
entrapment escape. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as
cancer and infectious diseases.
For further information:
Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director
P: (514) 947-2272
Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com
www.defencetherapeutics.com
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this
release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to
occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are
generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends",
"estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may",
"could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements
are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may
differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ
materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued
availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned
that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,
estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by
applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the
event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-06-22 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
1680 - 200 Burrard St
V6C3L6 Vancouver
Canada
E-mail: info@defencetherapeutics.com
Internet: https://defencetherapeutics.com
ISIN: CA24463V1013
WKN: A3CN14
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 1210226
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1210226 2021-06-22
Image link:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210226&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 22, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)