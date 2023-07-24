Defense Metals Corp.(TSXV:DEFN) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Defense Metals Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector, and in the production of green energy technologies, such as rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. The Company owns Wicheeda Property that consists of nine mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia.