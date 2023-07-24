Defense Metals Corp.(TSXV:DEFN) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 02:14:27 2023-07-21 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2400 CAD
|-2.04%
|-2.04%
|+14.29%
|Jun. 06
|Defense Metals Completes Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Testing, Initiates Pre-feasibility Study Design Work
|MT
|Jun. 06
|Defense Metals Corp. Completes Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Testing and Initiates Pre-Feasibility Study Design Work
|CI
|Defense Metals Completes Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Testing, Initiates Pre-feasibility Study Design Work
|MT
|Defense Metals Corp. Completes Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Testing and Initiates Pre-Feasibility Study Design Work
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. announced that it has received CAD 12.5 million in funding from RCF Management, LLC
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Announces Private Placements For Aggregate Proceeds of $12.5 Million
|MT
|Defense Metals Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 12.5 million in funding from RCF Management, LLC and another investor
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp Announces Commencement of Phase II Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant Testing
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp.(TSXV:DEFN) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Completes Successful Phase I Pilot Plant Work
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Appoints Dale Wallster to the Board of Directors
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Updates Wicheeda Canada Light Rare Earth Element Deposit Geological Model and Advances Toward Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and PFS
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Reports Favourable Comminution Data for the Wicheeda Deposit
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Reports Favourable Comminution Data for the Wicheeda Deposit
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Brief: Starts construction of Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant with commissioning at SGS Lakefield scheduled for March 2023
|MT
|Defense Metals Corp. Starts Construction of Hydrometallurgical Pilot Plant with Commissioning at SGS Lakefield Scheduled for March 2023
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Variability Flotation Tests Yield High Rare Earth Recoveries to High Grade Concentrates
|CI
|Defense Metals Hires Project Coordinator, Geotechnical Consultants for Wicheeda Rare Earths Project
|MT
|Defense Metals Highlights Rare Earth Assay Results of 2022 from Wicheeda Project Drilling; Down 3.2%
|MT
|Defense Metals Corp. Announces Rare Earth Element Assay Results from Final Two Core Drill Holes
|CI
|Defense Metals Announces More Rare Earth Assay Results from Wicheeda Project Drilling, Including 30 Metres of 3.77% Treo
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Announces Appointment of Len Clough as New Director to the Board
|CI
|Defense Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $6.1 Million
|MT
|Defense Metals Corp. announced that it has received CAD 6.094021 million in funding
|CI
|Defense Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Defense Metals HIghlights Additional REE Assay Results from Additional Core Hole at Wicheeda REE Deposit
|MT
