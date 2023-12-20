Defense Technologies International Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2023

December 20, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST Share

Defense Technologies International Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.049012 million. Net loss was USD 0.179117 million compared to net income of USD 0.12243 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.23 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.06 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.23 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 0.049012 million. Net loss was USD 0.307236 million compared to USD 2.05 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 3.97 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 3.97 a year ago.