Vancouver, British Columbia - Defiance Silver Corp. ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting held on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Shareholders approved all items to be acted upon, as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated November 3, 2023, namely:
- Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company
- Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.
- Approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's 2021 Omnibus Plan
A total of 70,937,959 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 30.929% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (see below).
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES AGAINST
|VOTES WITHHELD
|To set the number of directors at five
|97.888%
|2.112%
|n/a
|To elect the following as directors:
|Christopher Wright
|98.918%
|n/a
|1.082%
|Paul Smith
|99.562%
|n/a
|0.438%
|Ronald Sowerby
|99.550%
|n/a
|0.450%
|James Bergin
|98.900%
|n/a
|1.10%
|George Cavey
|98.659%
|n/a
|1.341%
|Appointment of Auditor
|99.723%
|n/a
|0.277%
|Approve, ratify and confirm the 2021 Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority)
|90.301%
|9.699%
|n/a
About Defiance Silver Corp.
Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTCQX; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.
On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp. "Chris Wright"
Chairman of the Board
For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 (604) 343-4677 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.
www.defiancesilver.com
Suite 2900-550 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 0A3 Canada
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.
