December 11th, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia - Defiance Silver Corp. ("Defiance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting held on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Shareholders approved all items to be acted upon, as outlined in the management information circular of the Company dated November 3, 2023, namely:

Electing all nominees to the board of directors of the Company

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving, ratifying and confirming the Company's 2021 Omnibus Plan

A total of 70,937,959 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 30.929% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (see below).

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES WITHHELD To set the number of directors at five 97.888% 2.112% n/a To elect the following as directors: Christopher Wright 98.918% n/a 1.082% Paul Smith 99.562% n/a 0.438% Ronald Sowerby 99.550% n/a 0.450% James Bergin 98.900% n/a 1.10% George Cavey 98.659% n/a 1.341% Appointment of Auditor 99.723% n/a 0.277% Approve, ratify and confirm the 2021 Omnibus Plan (Majority of Minority) 90.301% 9.699% n/a

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTCQX; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale Zacatecas project, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing, and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp. "Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

