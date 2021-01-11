Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  DEINOVE    ALDEI   FR0010879056

DEINOVE

(ALDEI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEINOVE : Alexis RIDEAU appointed CEO of DEINOVE

01/11/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alexis RIDEAU appointed CEO of DEINOVE

  • Alexis RIDEAU, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE since May 2020, is now the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
  • Charles WOLER, who acted as Interim-Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE, remains Chairman of its Board of Directors, a function he has held since 2017.

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company pioneering the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent and global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, announces the appointment of Alexis RIDEAU as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors and I confirm our full confidence in Alexis. Since his entry in the company, he has driven the momentum we were expecting from his appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of DEINOVE. In just a few months, he has strengthened the Company's positioning in the antimicrobial field and worked to promote DEINOVE's scientific capabilities to its current and future partners. He is now the Chief Executive Officer of this biotech company with high potential in the race against antimicrobial resistance”, commented Charles WOLER, Chairman of DEINOVE.

“I would like to thank Charles WOLER and all the members of the Board of Directors for renewing their confidence in me. Since last May, I have been working on the operating transformation to ensure that it becomes a leading driver of innovation in the exploration and exploitation of microbial biodiversity. The energy and determination of DEINOVE's teams made it possible for me to take up my position under optimal conditions, despite the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Together we are fully committed to developing DEINOVE as a major player in the generation of new antimicrobials”, added Alexis RIDEAU, CEO of DEINOVE.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance. The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave birth to one of the World first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Nowadays, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the World primary emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.
Based at the heart of the Euromédecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE is listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has more than 50 employees and leans on a world class network of academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors

Mario Alcaraz

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00

ir@deinove.com

 

Media             

ALIZE RP - Caroline Carmagnol

+33 (0)6 64 18 99 59

communication@deinove.com
 

 

Attachment


All news about DEINOVE
12:30pDEINOVE : Alexis RIDEAU appointed CEO of DEINOVE
GL
2020DEINOVE : Issuance of a 4th tranche of 1.5 million of notes convertible into ne..
GL
2020DEINOVE : signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
PU
2020DEINOVE : signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
AQ
2020DEINOVE : signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
AQ
2020DEINOVE signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
GL
2020DEINOVE : signs an Evaluation and Technology Development License with DSM
GL
2020DEINOVE : selected for a presentation at the C Diff Foundation annual Conference..
PU
2020DEINOVE : Selected for a Presentation at the C Diff Foundation Annual Conference..
BU
2020DEINOVE : selected for a presentation at the C Diff Foundation annual Conference..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,62 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
Net income 2020 -11,0 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2020 19,5 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,7 M 21,7 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales 2021 28,1x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart DEINOVE
Duration : Period :
DEINOVE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEINOVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,30 €
Last Close Price 0,82 €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexis Rideau Chief Executive Officer
Charles Woler Chairman
Marie Bézenger Operations Director
Julien Coste Director-Finance & Administration
Georges Gaudriault Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEINOVE10.84%22
ITM POWER PLC13.57%3 797
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.17.24%3 315
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG15.15%2 727
QUANTAFUEL ASA7.40%1 053
GREEN PLAINS INC.37.43%645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ