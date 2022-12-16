Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. DEINOVE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDEI   FR0010879056

DEINOVE

(ALDEI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
0.0195 EUR   -15.95%
12:10pDEINOVE - Update on the Receivership Proceedings
AQ
11/07Deinove Announces the Opening of Receivership Proceedings
GL
11/07Deinove Announces the Opening of Receivership Proceedings
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEINOVE - Update on the Receivership Proceedings

12/16/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company, pioneer in the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent, global challenge of antibiotic resistance, announces that, in the context of the receivership proceedings (“procédure de redressement judiciaire”) opened on November 7, 2022, the Montpellier Commercial Court has met on December 16, 2022, and postponed the examination of the case to January 13, 2023. The continuation of the observation period (“période d'observation”) was requested by the bodies of the proceedings and the company DEINOVE.

In the context of the implementation of disposal proceedings, the deadline for the submission of bids to the court-appointed receiver (“administrateur judiciaire”) has been set for January 9, 2023, at noon.

Press releases will continue to be issued on a regular basis as the receivership proceedings progress.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance.

The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infection, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.

Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has 45 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

CONTACTS

Investors

Mario Alcaraz

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

+33 (0)4 48 19 01 00

ir@deinove.com

Media

ATCG Partners

+33 (0)9 81 87 46 72

communication@deinove.com		 

Attachment


All news about DEINOVE
12:10pDEINOVE - Update on the Receivership Proceedings
AQ
11/07Deinove Announces the Opening of Receivership Proceedings
GL
11/07Deinove Announces the Opening of Receivership Proceedings
AQ
10/28Deinove requests receivership proceedings
GL
10/20DEINOVE - Adoption of the resolutions at the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meetin..
GL
10/20DEINOVE - Adoption of the resolutions at the Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meetin..
AQ
10/10Deinove - Extraordinary General Meet : Appointment of an ad hoc representative
GL
10/10Deinove - Extraordinary General Meet : Appointment of an ad hoc representative
GL
10/06DEINOVE presents its financial results and the advancement of its programs for the fir..
GL
10/06DEINOVE presents its financial results and the advancement of its programs for the fir..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,80 M 0,85 M 0,85 M
Net income 2022 -8,50 M -9,04 M -9,04 M
Net Debt 2022 23,4 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 0,74 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
EV / Sales 2022 30,2x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart DEINOVE
Duration : Period :
DEINOVE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEINOVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexis Rideau Chief Executive Officer
Mario Alcaraz Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Charles Woler Chairman
Yannick Plétan Independent Director & Chief Medical Officer
Georges Gaudriault Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEINOVE-94.53%1
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG5.39%4 285
NEL ASA-2.63%2 351
GREEN PLAINS INC.-11.22%1 850
CROPENERGIES AG5.55%1 200
LONGYAN ZHUOYUE NEW ENERGY CO., LTD.6.44%1 070