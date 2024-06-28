DEKEL AGRI-VISION PLC.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Palm Oil Operation

2023 saw a significant rebound in CPO production increasing 51.7% in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022. The improvement in production volumes is largely due to a much stronger FFB harvesting season compared to 2022 and a period of smooth operating performance from our logistics and milling teams who have been able to take full advantage of improved market volumes. CPO sales volumes in FY 2023 also increased 49.5% compared to FY 2022.

CPO sales prices traded well above historically averages, albeit 15.2% lower than the record levels achieved in 2022. Local CPO prices continue to trade approximately €100 per tonne below international prices as in country efforts to minimise food inflation continued throughout 2023. We are seeing local prices slowly and gradually increase towards the international CPO price which remains historically high and supportive of our Palm Oil Operation.

The combined balance of strong CPO production and relatively high CPO prices resulted in the Palm Oil Operation delivering EBITDA of €4.8m in FY 2023, a 4.2% increase compared to FY 2022.

Cashew Operation

The Cashew Operation commenced commercial production in early FY 2023. However, the anticipated ramp up of daily production rates during FY 2023 was hampered by ongoing technical issues primarily in the shelling and peeling sections due to underperforming machinery provided by our supplier.

During Q4 2023, an independent expert was appointed to assess the equipment performance and full production chain. This expert recommended replacing of parts of the shelling and peeling sections which required an investment of c.€250,000 from existing cash resources. All new shelling and peeling equipment was ordered in January 2024, with latest shipping time tables showing deliveries are expected shortly. With optimal performance of the shelling and peeling stations working in tandem with the other 10 well performing stations, we expect to see a material improvement in cashew production volumes and quality during H2 2024.

The Cashew Operation ramp up remains the key catalyst to drive both our short and medium term growth plans and remains the main drag on our share price performance. We are buoyed by the fact one of the other local Cashew Operations in our regions experienced almost identical issues with their equipment from the same supplier and their recent shift over to alternate shelling and peeling equipment, with the over sight of the same expert consultant we engaged, has resulted in a drastic improvement in operational and financial performance. We are therefore doing everything we can to deliver the same outcome as quickly as possible.

Other Projects

Whilst we have further expansion plans, including the processing of a third commodity in addition to clean energy aspirations, these projects are on hold as we focus on enhancing the production volumes of the Cashew Operation.