Dekel Agri Vision : 2020 Annual Report Audited Accounts

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

2020 was very much a year of two halves for Dekel Agri-Vision, its established palm oil operations and its soon to be producing cashew processing plant in Cote d'Ivoire:

Highly challenging first half due to the global pandemic and associated lockdowns

Strong second half pick-up in activity which partially made up for the ground lost in the first half and which has since gathered further momentum in 2021

Specifically, H1 2020 saw our Ayenouan crude palm oil ('CPO') operations contend with a near halving in global prices from US$850 per tonne in January to US$500-550 per tonne in April and May 2020, a price trajectory that was in line with other commodities following the onset of the pandemic. At the same time, construction activity at our Tiebissou cashew plant was held back due to delays in the manufacture and shipping of milling and infrastructure equipment in Italy and China, two countries that were severely impacted by the pandemic in the first half.

H2 2020 witnessed a sharp rebound. Global CPO prices soared to the US$1,000 per tonne level they currently trade at today following a strong recovery in CPO demand, which has enabled us to report an improvement across all of Ayenouan's key financial metrics for the full year compared to 2019. In addition, thanks to the progress made on the ground in the second half, the commissioning of the 10,000tpa mill at Tiebissou is expected in the coming weeks.

Importantly, the strong finish to the year has laid the foundations for what promises to be a transformative 2021 for the Company. Once operations commence at Tiebissou, Dekel will have two projects producing two commodities and generating two independent revenue streams. Not only will this lead to the scaling up of our revenues and earnings, but also to the diversification of our end markets. The directors have sought to increase shareholder value by reducing risk through a combination of sustainably higher earnings and multiple end markets.

With the commissioning of the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou within sight, we believe recent corporate transactions indicate that we are already starting to see a lowering in the Company's risk profile:

Execution of transactions during the year and post period end, which resulted in the Company securing a controlling stake in the Tiebissou cashew project in exchange for Dekel shares that were issued at premia to the then market price

Completion of a £3.2m equity raise post period end that was oversubscribed

c.€15.2 million bond facility secured post period end which extends the maturity of Dekel's debt profile and significantly strengthens the balance sheet - €5.9m was drawn down in January 2021

Taken together, it is clear that Dekel is entering a new phase in its history, in which a highly cash generative platform and a strong balance sheet promise to accelerate the implementation of our growth strategy. This remains focused on building a multi-project,multi-commodity agriculture company for the benefit of both shareholders and the local communities in which we operate.

Ayenouan Palm Oil

