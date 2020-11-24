Dekpol S A : Arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk

Current report no. 36/2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-20

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information. Content of report:

Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Company") announces about arrangements made on 20th of November 2020 regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk. The deadline for implementation has been scheduled for March 2021 and the net remuneration of the Company for execution of works is estimated at the level of approximately 10% of the revenues of the Dekpol Capital Group for 2019. The contract will also cover works completed until its conclusion, performed on the basis of current arrangements. About the conclusion of the agreement the Company will announce in a separate current report.