DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
Dekpol S A : Arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk

11/24/2020 | 05:15am EST
Current report no. 36/2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-20

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information. Content of report:

Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Company") announces about arrangements made on 20th of November 2020 regarding basic content of the agreement for execution of construction works on a warehouse and production hall in Gdańsk. The deadline for implementation has been scheduled for March 2021 and the net remuneration of the Company for execution of works is estimated at the level of approximately 10% of the revenues of the Dekpol Capital Group for 2019. The contract will also cover works completed until its conclusion, performed on the basis of current arrangements. About the conclusion of the agreement the Company will announce in a separate current report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 20 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 772 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2019 50,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2019 182 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 226 M 59,6 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart DEKPOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dekpol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mariusz Grzegorz Tuchlin Chairman-Management Board
Roman Suszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Adam Grzywacz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Kedzierski Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Wasacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEKPOL S.A.8.43%60
VINCI SA-12.57%57 474
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.56%34 572
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-29.07%27 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.34%21 288
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.16%20 252
