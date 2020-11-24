Dekpol S A : Change of publication date of consolidated extended quarterly report for 3rd quarter 2020

Current report no. 35/2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-17

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Change of publication date of consolidated extended quarterly report for 3rd quarter 2020

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 point 2 of the Offering Act - current and periodical information Content of report::

Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Company") announces about change of publication date by the Company of consolidated extended quarterly report for 3rd quarter 2020. Pursuant to the content of current report no. 2/2020 dated 13th of January 2020, initial publication date of the above mentioned report was set on 27th of November 2020. The Company informs, that the above mentioned report will be published on 20th of November 2020.