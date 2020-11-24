Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Dekpol S.A.    DEK   PLDEKPL00032

DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dekpol S A : Conclusion with Kallisto 14 Sp. z o.o. of the promised agreement in terms of sales of the property in Swarożyn

11/24/2020 | 05:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Current report no. 34/2020

Date of issue: 2020-11-16

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Conclusion with Kallisto 14 Sp. z o.o. of the promised agreement in terms of sales of the property in Swarożyn

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information.

Content of report:

Following current reports no. 18/2020 dated 17th of July 2020, as well as current report no. 46/2019 dated 23rd of December 2019 regarding conclusion with Kallisto 14 Sp. z o.o. ("Buyer", "Ordering Party") of preliminary agreement in terms of sales of the property ("Preliminary Agreement") and the general contracting agreement of the investment ("GC Agreement") and the annexes to the above mentioned agreements, Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer", "Seller", "General Contractor") announces, that on 16th of November 2020 in execution of the Preliminary Agreement concluded with the Buyer the promised agreement of sales of the right to land property developed with the building in Swarożyn of a total area of approx. 14,6 ha ("Property") and the right to design documentation ("Promised Agreement").

The property, which is the subject of the Promised Agreement includes Property 1 and Property 2 (according to the designation used in the above-mentioned current reports) together with Building 2 (warehouse and office building) erected thereon, realized as part of the 1st stage of the investment and the expenditure incurred by the Issuer for the construction of Building 1 (construction in progress). The conclusion of the Promised Agreement completes the 1st stage of the investment. Currently, the parties will continue cooperation under the second stage of the investment under the GC Agreement, which, in connection with conclusion of the Promised Agreement, entered into force today and provides for continuation of Building 1 and implementation of Building 3, while the execution of Building 3 has not been initiated by the Ordering Party so far.

The net sale price of the Property developed with Building 2, together with expenditures incurred for construction of Building 1 (construction in progress) and the rights to design documentation amounts over 9% of revenues of the Issuer's Capital Group for 2019, of which more than a half is the value of the above-mentioned outlays on works performed so far related to construction of Building 1 on the Property. Other works related to further implementation of Building 1 and implementation of Building 3, in the total amount of approx. 4% of the revenues of the Issuer's Capital Group for 2019, will be settled on the basis of the GC Agreement. Pursuant to annex to the General Contracting Agreement concluded today, completion date for Building 1 was postponed to February 2021 (the current date was November 2020). The completion date for Building 3 has been set on 8 months from informing Contractor about initiating the commencement of works on Building 3.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:14:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about DEKPOL S.A.
05:15aDEKPOL S A : Arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution..
PU
05:15aDEKPOL S A : Change of publication date of consolidated extended quarterly repor..
PU
05:15aDEKPOL S A : Conclusion with Kallisto 14 Sp. z o.o. of the promised agreement in..
PU
05:15aDEKPOL S A : Signing of the annex to a letter of intent regarding sales of prope..
PU
05:15aDEKPOL S A : Partial redemption of G and H-series bonds
PU
11/23DEKPOL S A : Arrangements regarding basic content of the agreement for execution..
PU
11/20DEKPOL S A : Conclusion with Kallisto 14 Sp. z o.o. of the promised agreement in..
PU
11/20DEKPOL S A : Change of publication date of consolidated extended quarterly repor..
PU
11/16DEKPOL S A : Signing of the annex to a letter of intent regarding sales of prope..
PU
11/12DEKPOL S A : Partial redemption of G and H-series bonds
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 772 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2019 50,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2019 182 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 226 M 59,6 M 59,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart DEKPOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dekpol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mariusz Grzegorz Tuchlin Chairman-Management Board
Roman Suszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Adam Grzywacz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Kedzierski Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Wasacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEKPOL S.A.8.43%60
VINCI SA-12.57%57 474
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.56%34 572
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-29.07%27 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.34%21 288
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.16%20 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ