Dekpol S A : Final allocation of I-series bonds

Current report no. 31 / 2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-06

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Final allocation of I-series bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information.

Following current report no. 30/2020 dated 30th of October 2020 concerning resolution with the subject of conditional allocation of I-series bonds ("Bonds"), Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company") announces, that today received information, that on 5th of November 2020 the Central Securities Depository of Poland S.A. (KDPW S.A.) performed final settlement of Bonds and as at this day the I-series bonds issuance was completed.

Following announcement made in the above mentioned current report no. 30/2020, that the Company will apply for introduction of Bonds to the alternative trade market Catalyst, Management Board of the Company indicates, that on 4th of November 2020, Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A. adopted Resolution No. 853/2020 regarding introduction of these Bonds to the alternative trade system on Catalyst market as of registration date of these Bonds by Central Securities Depository of Poland S.A. (KDPW S.A.)