DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
  Report
Dekpol S A : Final allocation of I-series bonds

11/09/2020 | 02:06am EST

Current report no. 31 / 2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-06

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Final allocation of I-series bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information.

Content of report:

Following current report no. 30/2020 dated 30th of October 2020 concerning resolution with the subject of conditional allocation of I-series bonds ("Bonds"), Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company") announces, that today received information, that on 5th of November 2020 the Central Securities Depository of Poland S.A. (KDPW S.A.) performed final settlement of Bonds and as at this day the I-series bonds issuance was completed.

Following announcement made in the above mentioned current report no. 30/2020, that the Company will apply for introduction of Bonds to the alternative trade market Catalyst, Management Board of the Company indicates, that on 4th of November 2020, Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A. adopted Resolution No. 853/2020 regarding introduction of these Bonds to the alternative trade system on Catalyst market as of registration date of these Bonds by Central Securities Depository of Poland S.A. (KDPW S.A.)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:05:01 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 772 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2019 50,8 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2019 182 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 172 M 45,5 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart DEKPOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dekpol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mariusz Grzegorz Tuchlin Chairman-Management Board
Roman Suszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Adam Grzywacz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Kedzierski Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Wasacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEKPOL S.A.-17.27%45
VINCI SA-25.72%49 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 085
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-21.51%30 645
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.15%18 206
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.21%17 316
