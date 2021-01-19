Log in
DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
Dekpol S A : Foresta Estate entirely sold-out

01/19/2021 | 02:22am EST
Dekpol Deweloper sold all apartments in Foresta Estate in Morena district of Gdańsk. As a part of investment, the Company constructed 157 apartments in total in five intimate buildings. The project is distinguished by green roof terraces with an area of over 60 m2.

Dekpol Deweloper sold the last apartment in constructed Foresta Estate. The investment was implemented in Gdańsk at Myśliwska Street, in the Piecki-Migowo district, popularly known as Morena.

Foresta estate consists of five intimate buildings with modern, minimalistic architecture and cascading buildings development. As a part of the estate the Company constructed 157 comfortable 2-, 3- and 4-room apartments with areas ranging from 38 to 157 m2. They are furnished with the eHome Control intelligent control system that allows remote controlling of heating and lighting by using a smartphone or tablet. To flats on the ground floor belong fenced gardens, while apartments on the upper floors dispose of sunny, spacious balconies. A characteristic architectural element of the estate are green roof terraces with an area of over 60 m2.

In one out of five buildings, all apartments have been finished to a turnkey standard. In remaining four buildings, the owners could take advantage of one of the three available apartment finishing packages. 'Ready-to-move-in flats enjoyed great popularity among customers. The purchase of an arranged by architects and fully finished premises turned out to be a beneficial solution both in terms of time savings and lower costs. More and more people choose this option to buy an apartment. We also offer turnkey projects in our other investments' - said Sebastian Barandziak, CEO of Dekpol Deweloper.

The current offer of Dekpol Deweloper in Gdańsk includes, among other things apartments under the following property development projects: Pastelowe, Lazur Park, Villa Neptun as well as apartments in luxurious Sol Marina project.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:21:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
