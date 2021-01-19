Log in
DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
Dekpol S A : Information about sales of apartments in 2020 and the goals for 2021

01/19/2021 | 02:14am EST
Current report no. 2/2021

Date of issue:2021-01-15

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Information about sales of apartments in 2020 and the goals for 2021

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Information) - inside information.

Content of report:

Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company") presents initial information concerning business activities of the DEKPOL Capital Group ("Group") in real-estate development segment in 2020:

  • number of apartments sold: 148 flats comparing to 382 flats sold in 2019 (on the basis of concluded reservation, property development and preliminary agreements),
  • number of apartments, which will be identified in financial result: 662 flats comparing to 490 flats identified in 2019.

As at 31st of December 2020, total amount of apartments offered by the Group reached 238 flats, comparing to 189 flats as at 31st of December 2019.

Estimated value of flats sold in 2020 on the basis of concluded reservation, property development and preliminary agreements amounts PLN 78 million, and the estimated value of flats, which will be identifies in financial result of the Group in 2020 amounts over PLN 282 million. Final data regarding sales of apartments will be published in financial statement of the DEKPOL Capital Group for the year 2020, which will be checked by independent senior auditor, and the publication of which has been scheduled on 26th of April 2021.

At the same time the Issuer announces, that the Group's intention in real-estate development segment is to achieve revenues in 2021 at the level of PLN 210 million, which will include, in particular, sales of 300 apartments identified in financial result and income from execution of investment referred to in the Current report no. 26/2020 dated 1st of October 2020. Nevertheless, the target for 2021 with regards to sales of apartments under reservation, property development and preliminary agreements amounts 350 units.

Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. stipulates, that none of the above forward-looking statements may neither be understood nor interpreted as provision of any warranty or assurance by the Company or entities belonging to the Capital Group, that such events will occur and that the sales objectives set out above will be achieved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:13:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
