Dekpol S A : Partial redemption of G and H-series bonds

Current report no. 32/2020
Date of issue: 2020-11-09
Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.
Subject: Partial redemption of G and H-series bonds
Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information.
Content of report:
Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") announces, that on 9th of November 2020 made redemption of 19.220 of G-series bonds of a nominal value of PLN 1.000 each and of a total nominal value of PLN 19,22 million as well as 3.750 of H-series bonds of a nominal value of PLN 1.000 each and of a total nominal value of PLN 3,75 million.
Redemption of the above mentioned bonds was made in fulfillment of Company's obligation to perform obligatory depreciation of 25% of G-series bonds on the date of interests payment for the 6th interest period and the obligatory depreciation of 25% of H-series bonds on the date of interests payment for the 5th interest period, about which the Company announced in current reports no. 11/2018 dated 7th of March 2018 and current report no. 42/2018 dated 11th of June 2018 respectively.
Having regard to G and H-series bonds redeemed by the Company prior to 9th of November 2020, the total number of G and H-series bonds outstanding for redemption as at the date of publication of this current report amounts 62,693 (52,134 of G-series bonds and 10,559 of H-series bonds).
