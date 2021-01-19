Dekpol S A : Publication dates of periodic reports in 2021

Current report no. 1/2021 Date of issue: 2021-01-15

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Publication dates of periodic reports in 2021

Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 point2 Act on the Offering - current and periodic information Content of report:

Acting on the basis of § 80 Section 1 of the Minister of Finance Decree of 29th of March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities [...] ("Decree"), the Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer", "Company") publishes the dates of submitting periodic reports in 2021:

separate annual report for 2020: 26 th of April 2021

consolidated annual report for 2020: 26th of April 2021

consolidated extended quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021: 28th of May 2021

consolidated extended semi-annual report of 2021: 24th of September 2021

consolidated extended quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021: 24th of November 2021

At the same time, the Company informs that: