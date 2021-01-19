Dekpol S A : Publication dates of periodic reports in 2021

Current report no. 1/2021 Date of issue: 2021-01-15
Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.
Subject: Publication dates of periodic reports in 2021
Legal basis: Article 56 Section 1 point2 Act on the Offering - current and periodic information Content of report:
Acting on the basis of § 80 Section 1 of the Minister of Finance Decree of 29th of March 2018 regarding current and periodic information provided by issuers of securities [...] ("Decree"), the Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer", "Company") publishes the dates of submitting periodic reports in 2021:
-
separate annual report for 2020: 26th of April 2021
-
consolidated annual report for 2020: 26th of April 2021
-
consolidated extended quarterly report for the first quarter of 2021: 28th of May 2021
-
consolidated extended semi-annual report of 2021: 24th of September 2021
-
consolidated extended quarterly report for the third quarter of 2021: 24th of November 2021
At the same time, the Company informs that:
-
pursuant to § 62 Section 1 of the Decree, the Issuer will submit consolidated quarterly reports for the first and third quarter of 2021 containing quarterly financial information and will not provide separate interim quarterly reports for these reporting periods,
-
pursuant to § 62 Section 3 of the Decree, the Issuer will not publish a separate interim semi-annual report for the first half of 2021, therefore in the extended consolidated half-year report for this period will be included a semi-annual condensed financial statement together with the report of the auditing company related to the audit performed and shortened additional information.
