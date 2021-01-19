Dekpol S A : Signing of another annex to the letter of intent regarding sales of a property

Current report no. 3/2021 Date of issue: 2021-01-18

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Signing of another annex to the letter of intent regarding sales of a property

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information. Content of report:

Following current report no. 37/2020 dated 16th of December 2020 regarding an annex to the letter of intent in terms of sales of a property, Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer") announces, that on 18th of January 2021, the Issuer's subsidiary - Dekpol Deweloper Sp. z o.o. signed another annex to the above mentioned letter of intent, in accordance to which, parties prolonged the term granting the buyer an exclusive right to conclude preliminary sales agreement until 31st of January 2021 (previously the parties' intention was to conclude the preliminary sales agreement by 15th of January 2021).