MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Dekpol S.A.    DEK   PLDEKPL00032

DEKPOL S.A.

(DEK)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dekpol S A : Signing of another annex to the letter of intent regarding sales of a property

01/19/2021 | 02:14am EST
Current report no. 3/2021 Date of issue: 2021-01-18

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Signing of another annex to the letter of intent regarding sales of a property

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information. Content of report:

Following current report no. 37/2020 dated 16th of December 2020 regarding an annex to the letter of intent in terms of sales of a property, Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer") announces, that on 18th of January 2021, the Issuer's subsidiary - Dekpol Deweloper Sp. z o.o. signed another annex to the above mentioned letter of intent, in accordance to which, parties prolonged the term granting the buyer an exclusive right to conclude preliminary sales agreement until 31st of January 2021 (previously the parties' intention was to conclude the preliminary sales agreement by 15th of January 2021).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 07:13:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 772 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2019 50,8 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2019 182 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 253 M 67,3 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart DEKPOL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Dekpol S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariusz Grzegorz Tuchlin Chairman-Management Board
Roman Suszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Adam Grzywacz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Kedzierski Member-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Wasacz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEKPOL S.A.7.09%67
VINCI SA4.06%57 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.41%32 576
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.66%26 005
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED4.39%25 424
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.30%20 258
