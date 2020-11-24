Dekpol S A : Signing of the annex to a letter of intent regarding sales of property

Current report no. 33 / 2020 Date of issue: 2020-11-12

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Signing of the annex to a letter of intent regarding sales of property

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) - inside information.

Following current report no. 26 / 2020 from 1st of October 2020 regarding signing of the letter of intent concerning sales of a property, Management Board of Dekpol S.A. ("Issuer") announces, that on 12th of November 2020 received information about signing of the annex to the above mentioned letter of intent, in accordance to which parties extended the deadline granting the buyer the exclusive right to conclude a preliminary sales agreement until 15th of December 2020 (previously the intention of parties was to conclude a preliminary sales agreement by 15th of November 2020).