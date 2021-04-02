Dekpol S A : Final allocation of L-series bonds

Log in
04/02/2021 | 06:56am EDT
Current report no. 15/2021 Date of issue: 2021-03-31

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Final allocation of L-series bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Information) - inside information. Content of report:

Following current report no. 14/2021 dated 25th of March 2021 concerning resolution on conditional allocation of L-series bonds ("Bonds"), Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company") announces, that on 31st of March 2021 received information, that Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. performed final settlement of Bonds and thus, L-series bonds issue materialized.

Following information announced in the above-mentioned current report no. 14/2021, that the Company will seek for introduction of Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system, Management Board states, that on 29th of March 2021 Management Board of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. (Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A.) adopted Resolution No. 333/2021 concerning introduction of these Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system as at registration date of these Bonds by Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.

Disclaimer

Dekpol SA published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 772 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2019 50,8 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2019 182 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 274 M 70,3 M 70,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 14,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mariusz Grzegorz Tuchlin Chairman-Management Board
Roman Suszek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Adam Olzynski Investment Director
Jacek Adam Grzywacz Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Kedzierski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEKPOL S.A.16.31%70
VINCI10.52%59 784
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.03%33 365
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.19%27 663
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED1.75%26 254
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.57%20 510
