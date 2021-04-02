Dekpol S A : Final allocation of L-series bonds

Current report no. 15/2021 Date of issue: 2021-03-31

Abbreviated name of the Issuer: DEKPOL S.A.

Subject: Final allocation of L-series bonds

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 MAR (Market Abuse Information) - inside information. Content of report:

Following current report no. 14/2021 dated 25th of March 2021 concerning resolution on conditional allocation of L-series bonds ("Bonds"), Management Board of DEKPOL S.A. ("Company") announces, that on 31st of March 2021 received information, that Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A. performed final settlement of Bonds and thus, L-series bonds issue materialized.

Following information announced in the above-mentioned current report no. 14/2021, that the Company will seek for introduction of Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system, Management Board states, that on 29th of March 2021 Management Board of Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A. (Warsaw Stock Exchange S.A.) adopted Resolution No. 333/2021 concerning introduction of these Bonds to the Catalyst alternative trading system as at registration date of these Bonds by Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych S.A.