DÉKUPLE finalizes its acquisition of a majority interest in Brainsonic, The Engagement Agency

Paris, 15 September 2022 (8am) - The DÉKUPLE Group, a cross-channel data marketing expert, is announcing that it has signed its acquisition of a majority interest in Brainsonic’s capital, after satisfying all of the conditions precedent together.

Following the announcement of exclusive negotiations on 1 September 2022, DÉKUPLE has finalized its acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of Brainsonic, a leading engagement communications agency. This Paris-based company has over 120 talents who draw up and implement strategies and creations enabling brands to engage their audiences (BtoC, BtoB and employees).

Its acquisition of this majority interest will enable the DÉKUPLE Group to further strengthen its conversational and engagement marketing solutions. Brainsonic also offers major potential for synergies with the Group’s other business units specialized in brand and performance marketing and influence marketing. To guarantee the success of this alliance, Guillaume Mikowski joins the DÉKUPLE Group's management team and will continue the development of Brainsonic, of which he remains chairman and shareholder.

Brainsonic is a profitable and growing company, and expects to achieve revenues of over €17m in 2022. The company will be consolidated in DÉKUPLE’s accounts from 1 September 2022.

This new step forward with DÉKUPLE’s development is aligned with the Group’s global strategy to position itself as a European leader for data marketing by 2025, combining organic and external growth.

Since 2020, DÉKUPLE has ramped up its external growth operations. The Group has completed seven acquisitions based on a model engaging managers-entrepreneurs in the capital of the entities acquired. This virtuous model makes it possible to ensure their commitment to the success of their business combinations with the Group within a multi-entrepreneur ecosystem that is guided by strong values and a shared culture.

Commenting on this announcement, Bertrand Laurioz, DÉKUPLE’s Chairman and CEO, declared: “We are delighted to welcome the Brainsonic agency teams to the Group. The entry into the Brainsonic's capital is a real development asset for DÉKUPLE. Thanks to the complementarity between our digital and data expertise, and the Brainsonic's commitment expertise, we will create synergies and increase the performance of our marketing actions to serve brands, both in BtoC and BtoB. With this alliance, the DÉKUPLE Group now has more than 900 employees, and we are taking another exciting step towards our goal of becoming the leader for data marketing on a European scale by 2025.”.

Guillaume Mikowski, Brainsonic’s co-founder and Chairman, concluded: “Regularly solicited by potential buyers for the past fifteen years, we very quickly sealed a trust relationship with Bertrand Laurioz and the DÉKUPLE teams. Encouraged by common values, we are convinced by the relevance of this alliance with a group which, in 50 years of existence, has always been able to offer innovative solutions, both technological and strategic, in a sector as evolving as marketing. With the DÉKUPLE Group, we are going to accelerate our development and our growth while maintaining our singularity as a leading conversational agency. Joining the DÉKUPLE group allows us to diversify and strengthen our expertise to support our customers more effectively, thanks to the contribution of data or CRM expertise, for example.”.

