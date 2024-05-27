Dékuple: 8.5% sales growth in Q1

In the first quarter of 2024, Dékuple reported sales of 52 million euros, up 8.5% on the same period last year, and a gross margin of 41.8 million euros, up 5.1%.



"Most of this growth was driven by the continued development of digital marketing, which now accounts for 62% of consolidated sales, with gross margin up 15.8%", explains CEO Bertrand Laurioz.



We are thus pursuing our trajectory of transformation and innovation to become a leader in data marketing in Europe", he continues, declaring himself very confident in the group's ability to achieve another year of strong growth in 2024.



