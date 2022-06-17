Dékuple: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 17 JUNE 2022

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 17 JUNE 2022



_____

Dividend of €0.88 per share, to be paid out on 24 June 2022 - Modification of the description of the share buyback program



Paris, 17 June 2022 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO, was held today, with a quorum of 81.874%.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2021

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2021.

Dividend payout

The general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.88 per share for fiscal year 2021, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 22 June 2022 and it will be released for payment on 24 June.

Modification of the description of the share buyback program

The General Meeting decided during the meeting to modify the 11th resolution (authorization of a share buyback program) proposed by the Board of Directors to raise the maximum share buyback price to 45 euros (instead of 35 euros), as well as the maximum amount allocated to these acquisitions, which was consequently increased to €18.75 million (instead of €14.6 million), excluding costs. This modification was motivated by the Dékuple share price evolution.

Consequently, and pursuant to Article 2.1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and Article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program, published in the French version of the company's 2021 Annual Financial Report - pages 144 and 145 - is updated by this press release with the aforementioned elements.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, including:

Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members for 2022, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2021 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Renewal of the terms of office of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor for a period of 6 years,

Authorization for the Board of Directors to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program.





The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on the French version of DÉKUPLE’s website (www.dekuple.com).

About DÉKUPLE

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.

DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €164.3m in 2021. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 700 people.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL

www.dekuple.com

Contacts



DÉKUPLE

Investor Relations & Financial Information

tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com



CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

Attachment