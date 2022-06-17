Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Dékuple
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKUPL   FR0000062978

DÉKUPLE

(DKUPL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:26 2022-06-17 am EDT
32.80 EUR   +1.55%
12:31pDÉKUPLE : Combined general meeting on 17 june 2022
GL
12:30pDÉKUPLE : Combined general meeting on 17 june 2022
AQ
06/16DRIVE-TO-STORE : Dékuple Ingénierie Marketing launches “Track In The Shop” to measure visits to points of sale
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dékuple: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 17 JUNE 2022

06/17/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 17 JUNE 2022

_____

Dividend of €0.88 per share, to be paid out on 24 June 2022Modification of the description of the share buyback program


Paris, 17 June 2022 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and CEO, was held today, with a quorum of 81.874%.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2021

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2021.

Dividend payout

The general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €0.88 per share for fiscal year 2021, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 22 June 2022 and it will be released for payment on 24 June.

Modification of the description of the share buyback program

The General Meeting decided during the meeting to modify the 11th resolution (authorization of a share buyback program) proposed by the Board of Directors to raise the maximum share buyback price to 45 euros (instead of 35 euros), as well as the maximum amount allocated to these acquisitions, which was consequently increased to €18.75 million (instead of €14.6 million), excluding costs. This modification was motivated by the Dékuple share price evolution.

Consequently, and pursuant to Article 2.1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and Article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program, published in the French version of the company's 2021 Annual Financial Report - pages 144 and 145 - is updated by this press release with the aforementioned elements.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, including:

  • Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members for 2022, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2021 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
  • Renewal of the terms of office of Grant Thornton as statutory auditor for a period of 6 years,
  • Authorization for the Board of Directors to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program.

The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on the French version of DÉKUPLE’s website (www.dekuple.com).

About DÉKUPLE
Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE is a major player for cross-channel data marketing. The Group designs, markets and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management services on its own behalf or for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. Its expert capabilities enable it to support brands with their marketing needs, and to create, on its own behalf, portfolios that generate recurrent revenues. The Group works with two-thirds of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms.
DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €164.3m in 2021. Present in France, Spain, Portugal and China, the Group employs more than 700 people.
DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.
ISIN: FR0000062978 - DKUPL
www.dekuple.com

Contacts

DÉKUPLE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
tel: +33 (0)1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

CALYPTUS
Cyril Combe - tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 - dekuple@calyptus.net

Attachment


All news about DÉKUPLE
12:31pDÉKUPLE : Combined general meeting on 17 june 2022
GL
12:30pDÉKUPLE : Combined general meeting on 17 june 2022
AQ
06/16DRIVE-TO-STORE : Dékuple Ingénierie Marketing launches “Track In The Shop” to ..
PU
06/06DEKUPLE : Generate in-store visits and measure the effectiveness of its drive-to-store cam..
PU
05/30DÉKUPLE : 2022 First-Quarter Net Sales
GL
04/16ADLPartner SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/28DÉKUPLE : Strong earnings growth for 2021
GL
03/28ADLPartner SA Proposes Dividend for 2021, Payable on 24 June 2022
CI
03/28DÉKUPLE : Annual results
CO
02/28DÉKUPLE 2021 NET SALES : 164.3m (+17.9%)
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 164 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 8,49 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net cash 2021 4,03 M 4,23 M 4,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 129 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart DÉKUPLE
Duration : Period :
Dékuple Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÉKUPLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bertrand Laurioz Chairman-Management Board
Emmanuel Gougeon Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Vigneron Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xavier Bouton Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robin B. Smith Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DÉKUPLE48.85%135
DENTSU INC.4.02%8 665
THREE'S COMPANY MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-0.62%1 755
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-12.28%366
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-22.95%202
ADWAYS INC.-20.19%198