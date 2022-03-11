Del Monte Pacific : Declaration of Cash Dividends

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 11, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number -
3. BIR Tax Identification No. -
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Del Monte Pacific Limited
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation British Virgin Islands
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71 Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin IslandsPostal Code-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +6563246822
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Ordinary Shares
|
1,943,960,024
|
Series A-1 Preference Shares
|
20,000,000
|
Series A-2 Preference Shares
|
10,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Del Monte Pacific LimitedDELM
PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Declaration of Cash Dividends for Series A-1 Preference Shares of Del Monte Pacific Limited
|
Background/Description of the Disclosure
|
Type of Securities
-
Common
-
PreferredDMPA1
-
OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
|
Date of Approval by Board of Directors
|
Mar 10, 2022
|
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable
|
N/A
|
Type (Regular or Special)
|
Regular
|
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share
|
US$ 0.33125 per Series A-1 Share
|
Record Date
|
Mar 30, 2022
|
Payment Date
|
Apr 7, 2022
|
Source of Dividend Payment
|
From the Company's surplus as of 10 March 2022.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Please refer to the attached announcement.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Antonio Eugenio Ungson
|
Designation
|
Chief Legal Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
