DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED

Del Monte Pacific : Declaration of Cash Dividends

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 11, 20222. SEC Identification Number -3. BIR Tax Identification No. -4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Del Monte Pacific Limited5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation British Virgin Islands6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71 Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin IslandsPostal Code-8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +65632468229. Former name or former address, if changed since last report -10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Ordinary Shares 1,943,960,024
Series A-1 Preference Shares 20,000,000
Series A-2 Preference Shares 10,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Del Monte Pacific LimitedDELM PSE Disclosure Form 6-1 - Declaration of Cash Dividends References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Sections 6 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Declaration of Cash Dividends for Series A-1 Preference Shares of Del Monte Pacific Limited

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Declaration of Cash Dividends for Series A-1 Preference Shares of Del Monte Pacific Limited

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredDMPA1
  • OthersN/A
Cash Dividend
Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 10, 2022
Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A
Type (Regular or Special) Regular
Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share US$ 0.33125 per Series A-1 Share
Record Date Mar 30, 2022
Payment Date Apr 7, 2022
Source of Dividend Payment

From the Company's surplus as of 10 March 2022.

Other Relevant Information

Please refer to the attached announcement.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Antonio Eugenio Ungson
Designation Chief Legal Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Del Monte Pacific Limited published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
