Del Monte Pacific : Declaration of Cash Dividends

Mar 11, 2022

Del Monte Pacific Limited

British Virgin Islands

Craigmuir Chambers, PO Box 71 Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands

+6563246822

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Ordinary Shares 1,943,960,024 Series A-1 Preference Shares 20,000,000 Series A-2 Preference Shares 10,000,000

Del Monte Pacific Limited

DELM

Subject of the Disclosure Declaration of Cash Dividends for Series A-1 Preference Shares of Del Monte Pacific Limited Background/Description of the Disclosure Declaration of Cash Dividends for Series A-1 Preference Shares of Del Monte Pacific Limited

Date of Approval by Board of Directors Mar 10, 2022 Other Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Date of Approval by Relevant Regulatory Agency, if applicable N/A Type (Regular or Special) Regular Amount of Cash Dividend Per Share US$ 0.33125 per Series A-1 Share Record Date Mar 30, 2022 Payment Date Apr 7, 2022

Source of Dividend Payment From the Company's surplus as of 10 March 2022. Other Relevant Information Please refer to the attached announcement.

Filed on behalf by: Name Antonio Eugenio Ungson Designation Chief Legal Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

