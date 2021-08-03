Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Del Monte Pacific Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    D03   VGG270541169

DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED

(D03)
  Report
Del Monte Pacific : Singapore's Del Monte Pacific delays Philippine unit IPO on virus surge

08/03/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Food and beverages firm Del Monte Pacific said on Wednesday it would delay the initial public offering of its Philippine unit, as the country reels from a surge in coronavirus cases.

Del Monte Philippines Inc in April filed for an offering that could raise up to 44.1 billion Philippine pesos ($888.8 million), making it the second-largest share offering in the Philippines.

But rising cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus cases and corresponding volatility in the Philippine Stock Exchange have led Del Monte Pacific to defer the listing "until conditions improve".

The Philippines earlier in the week extended a night curfew in capital Manila as the country saw infections exceed 8,000 per day, with the tally on Aug. 1 touching 8,735 infections - their highest since May-end.

That has weighed on the Philippine bourse, which has recorded four consecutive negative weekly moves since the first week of July, losing nearly 5% in the ongoing quarter so far.

Singapore-based Del Monte Pacific said it "remains committed to the listing" of its unit, adding that it would continue discussions with potential investors and partners interested in the offering.

($1 = 49.62 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 63,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,53%
Capitalization 758 M 561 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 600
Free-Float 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Joselito Dee Campos Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Parag Sachdeva Chief Financial Officer
Rolando C. Gapud Executive Chairman
Maria Bella B. Javier Chief Scientific Officer
Luis Francisco Alejandro Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED98.98%568
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-28.37%4 019
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT11.91%1 358
BONDUELLE1.44%804
LA DORIA S.P.A.32.60%656
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-7.14%362