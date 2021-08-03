Del Monte Pacific : Singapore's Del Monte Pacific delays Philippine unit IPO on virus surge

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Food and beverages firm Del Monte Pacific
said on Wednesday it would delay the initial public
offering of its Philippine unit, as the country reels from a
surge in coronavirus cases.
Del Monte Philippines Inc in April filed for an
offering that could raise up to 44.1 billion Philippine pesos
($888.8 million), making it the second-largest share offering in
the Philippines.
But rising cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus cases
and corresponding volatility in the Philippine Stock Exchange
have led Del Monte Pacific to defer the listing "until
conditions improve".
The Philippines earlier in the week extended a night curfew
in capital Manila as the country saw infections exceed 8,000 per
day, with the tally on Aug. 1 touching 8,735 infections - their
highest since May-end.
That has weighed on the Philippine bourse, which has
recorded four consecutive negative weekly moves since the first
week of July, losing nearly 5% in the ongoing quarter so far.
Singapore-based Del Monte Pacific said it "remains committed
to the listing" of its unit, adding that it would continue
discussions with potential investors and partners interested in
the offering.
($1 = 49.62 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)