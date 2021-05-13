Del Taco Fires Up Florida Development with New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal and New Restaurant Growth

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick-service restaurant chain*, announced continued growth plans in Florida as new multi-unit franchisees drive development across the region.



In support of national growth efforts, Del Taco has signed a multi-unit development deal with FreshMex FL LLC—a well-established quick service operator equipped with more than 20 years of restaurant experience and 200-plus operating units across multiple brands. Broadening their portfolio with Del Taco, they are focused on growing the brand primarily in the Tampa metro market on Florida’s west coast.

The news comes as Del Taco announced impressive first-quarter systemwide sales growth of 14.0% at franchise restaurants versus 2020. Although the company is strongly-rooted on the west coast, Del Taco’s sales trends continue to reiterate the strength of non-California restaurants, which are primarily franchise operated.**

“Strong franchisee performance, especially outside of California, is helping to attract the highest caliber, growth-oriented operating teams to join our momentum,” said John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco. “We’re thrilled to welcome experienced groups like FreshMex FL LCC that will further contribute to our significant franchise growth opportunity.”

In addition to the new FreshMex FL LLC signing, over on the east coast of Florida multi-unit operator, Navdeep Bassi is expected to open his first Del Taco restaurant in Melbourne on May 19th. This will be the first restaurant as part of Bassi’s plans for several new units across the Space Coast region.

As the brand’s Florida pipeline builds, franchise growth and recruitment efforts are fueled by Del Taco’s new Fresh Flex design that allows company and franchise developers more flexibility in choosing real estate opportunities, including small footprint drive-thru only models, drive-thru endcaps, conversions and freestanding sites. Reconceptualizing the brand’s restaurants inside and out, the distinct design includes tech-savvy, innovative options like third-party pick-up stations and double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders and delivery pick-ups.

Rounding out Florida development news, the brand’s initial Fresh Flex prototype restaurant, the first of several planned Orlando openings, breaks ground this month and will open this fall. Ranked in the top five U.S. markets*** for development opportunities, Orlando is a new company seed market to support statewide growth and further efforts to build brand presence in the Southeast.

Del Taco continues to operate nearly half of the system’s restaurants, creating perfect alignment with franchisees on strategies to drive both top and bottom line results. With locations in 16 states today, the company still has tremendous white space to grow and is looking to develop with experienced individuals and operating teams across the nation.

To learn more and to inquire about available franchise opportunities, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

** See 2021 Franchise Disclosure Document

***See CBRE’s U.S. Development Opportunity Index

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c129fd35-822b-46b3-83cc-51dcc1a60b97

