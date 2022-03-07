Log in
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

Del Taco Restaurants : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)

03/07/2022 | 01:20pm EST
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Gretzema Chad
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2019-09-16 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. [TACO]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. , 25521 COMMERCENTRE DRIVE
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Operating Officer /
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2019-09-30
(Street)
LAKE FOREST CA 92630
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Gretzema Chad
C/O DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
25521 COMMERCENTRE DRIVE
LAKE FOREST, CA92630

Chief Operating Officer
Signatures
Rebecca H. Yang, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-03-07
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes 60,000 shares of restricted stock granted under the 2015 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 527 M - -
Net income 2021 17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 7 892
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Average target price 12,51 $
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John D. Cappasola Executive Vice President
Steven L. Brake Controller
Lawrence F. Levy Chairman
Chad Gretzema Chief Operating Officer
Eileen Ann Aptman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.0.48%456
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-12.03%175 345
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-17.50%40 430
YUM BRANDS-14.50%34 311
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.1.16%21 458
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.54%17 185