Del Taco Restaurants : Becomes ‘Del Guaco' in Honor of National Guacamole Day, Dishing Out FREE Snack-Size Fresh Guac at its Nearly 600 “Guac-Thrus”

For the love of guac, Del Taco is changing its name for three glorious days

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant* (MQSR), is celebrating National Guacamole Day with free guac and a bold transformation into its guacamole-loving alter-ego, Del Guaco. Starting on National Guacamole Day this Wednesday, September 16, through Friday, September 18, fans can redeem a free snack-size portion of Fresh Guacamole with any purchase via the Del Taco app at their local “Guac-Thru.”**

“The ability to get fresh from scratch guacamole for free conveniently through our ‘Guac-Thrus’ makes Del Guaco the place to be on National Guacamole Day,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our fresh guacamole has become a fan favorite on our tacos, burritos and even our hamburgers and crinkle cut fries so much that we’ve served up over 175,000 pounds of the crave-worthy guac since launching it in June of this year.”

According to guests, the top five most popular menu items to top with Fresh Guac are:

Epic Cali Bacon Burrito

The Del Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

Queso Loaded Nachos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Del Guaco’s Fresh Guacamole is crafted in each restaurant daily with just four simple ingredients, including Hass avocados, fresh-made pico de gallo, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and a special seasoning blend. It is available at no additional cost with many Epic Burritos or can be added a la carte to any item – including The Del Taco, recently named the Best Fast Food Taco in the U.S. by Thrillist.

Del Taco’s introduction of Fresh Guacamole reinforces the brand’s unique value oriented QSR+ position that builds on the foundation of fresh-grilled chicken, carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, and its signature slow-cooked beans made from scratch. It is the brand’s next step in freshness that naturally followed the introduction of fresh avocado slices a few years ago and their more recent move to dump its Nacho Cheese pump and elevate guests to creamy Queso Blanco, crafted with real cheese, real milk, jalapeños and heavy cream.

*By number of units

**One Free Snack-Sized Fresh Guacamole per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco app. Valid for drive-thru and delivery September 16-18, 2020, only. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign further communicates Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

