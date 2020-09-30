Del Taco Restaurants : Has Free Tacos & Taco Deals Every Saturday During Tacoberfest®, Starting with a FREE The on National Taco Day

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is kicking off its month-long Tacoberfest® celebration by giving away The Del Taco – named by Thrillist Fasties as the Best Fast Food Taco in America – for FREE on National Taco Day. From Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase.**

To kick off Del Taco's month-long Tacoberfest® celebration, from Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase.

For those who have wondered how The Del Taco keeps up with the demands of its “America’s Best Fast Food Taco” title, it is all about making time for self-care, especially on National Taco Day. Fans of The Del Taco can see what The Del Taco does on its “day off” on all social media channels Sunday, October 4.

“We take great pride in receiving the Thrillist Fasties Award for America’s Best Fast Food Taco. The Del Taco deserves it because it doesn’t skimp on meat or cheese or anything else,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We certainly want our guests to enjoy The Del Taco, but during Tacoberfest millions of our other popular tacos are up for grabs all month long. We can’t wait to kick off a celebration of all things taco at Del Taco.”

Every weekend during Tacoberfest, fans can score a different FREE menu item via the Del Taco app with any purchase:***

- Saturday, October 3 – Sunday, October 4: Free Del Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 10: Free Secret Taco offer. Check back for more details!

- Saturday, October 17: Free Grilled Chicken Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 24: Free Chicken al Carbon Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 31: $5 Off Any Fiesta Pack Delivered through the Del Taco App

Download the Del Taco app to access Tacoberfestoffers, and follow Del Taco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to join in the Tacoberfest celebrations.

*By number of units

**One Free Del Taco per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco app. Valid for drive-thru and delivery October 3-4, 2020, only. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

***One menu item per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco App. Valid for drive-thru and delivery on specified valid dates for each offer. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

