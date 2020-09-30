Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.    TACO

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

(TACO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Del Taco Restaurants : Has Free Tacos & Taco Deals Every Saturday During Tacoberfest®, Starting with a FREE The on National Taco Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is kicking off its month-long Tacoberfest® celebration by giving away The Del Taco – named by Thrillist Fasties as the Best Fast Food Taco in America – for FREE on National Taco Day. From Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase.**

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005980/en/

To kick off Del Taco's month-long Tacoberfest® celebration, from Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick off Del Taco's month-long Tacoberfest® celebration, from Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

For those who have wondered how The Del Taco keeps up with the demands of its “America’s Best Fast Food Taco” title, it is all about making time for self-care, especially on National Taco Day. Fans of The Del Taco can see what The Del Taco does on its “day off” on all social media channels Sunday, October 4.

“We take great pride in receiving the Thrillist Fasties Award for America’s Best Fast Food Taco. The Del Taco deserves it because it doesn’t skimp on meat or cheese or anything else,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We certainly want our guests to enjoy The Del Taco, but during Tacoberfest millions of our other popular tacos are up for grabs all month long. We can’t wait to kick off a celebration of all things taco at Del Taco.”

Every weekend during Tacoberfest, fans can score a different FREE menu item via the Del Taco app with any purchase:***

- Saturday, October 3 – Sunday, October 4: Free Del Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 10: Free Secret Taco offer. Check back for more details!

- Saturday, October 17: Free Grilled Chicken Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 24: Free Chicken al Carbon Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 31: $5 Off Any Fiesta Pack Delivered through the Del Taco App

Download the Del Taco app to access Tacoberfestoffers, and follow Del Taco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to join in the Tacoberfest celebrations.

*By number of units

**One Free Del Taco per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco app. Valid for drive-thru and delivery October 3-4, 2020, only. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

***One menu item per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco App. Valid for drive-thru and delivery on specified valid dates for each offer. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
05:47pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS : Has Free Tacos & Taco Deals Every Saturday During Tacober..
BU
09/16DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : reports 4.1% Q3 sales growth
AQ
09/15DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
09/15DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter ..
BU
09/14DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : Erin Levzow Joins Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. as Vice Pres..
BU
09/14DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : Becomes ‘Del Guaco' in Honor of National Guacamole ..
BU
09/03DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : and Beyond Meat® Team Up with DoorDash to Offer Free Deli..
BU
09/02DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : to Present at CL King & Associates' 18th Annual Bes..
BU
08/03DEL TACO RESTAURANTS : Brings Bold New Flavors & Value to Crispy Chicken With La..
BU
07/27Big restaurant chains could see sales rebound this week
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 494 M - -
Net income 2020 -93,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 844
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 10,50 $
Last Close Price 8,21 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Cappasola President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence F. Levy Chairman
Chad Gretzema Chief Operating Officer
Steven L. Brake Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Eileen Ann Aptman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.3.86%306
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.66%162 720
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.50.71%35 284
YUM BRANDS-8.79%27 340
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.7.39%21 609
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.04%17 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group