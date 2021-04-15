Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.    TACO

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

(TACO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (“Del Taco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TACO), the second largest Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain by units in the United States, will announce fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 after the market closes.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be John D. Cappasola, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steven L. Brake, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13718524.

The webcast will be available at www.deltaco.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
04:07pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.  : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Re..
BU
03/31DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Opens New Truth or Consequences Location in New Mexico
BU
03/30DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Brings Back Poppers Drinks With New Line of Flavors
BU
03/25DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : The Crispy Chicken Wars are Getting Sweet and Smoky at D..
BU
03/24DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Smokes the Competition with New Honey Chipotle BBQ Crisp..
PU
03/21DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Announces Continued Growth & Expansion After Posting Its..
PU
03/21DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Announces Continued Growth & Expansion After Posting Its..
PU
03/17DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Doubles Its Presence with New Ohio Location in Circlevil..
BU
03/11DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/10DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Expands in Utah With New Spanish Fork Location
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 520 M - -
Net income 2021 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 M 383 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 7 892
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,25 $
Last Close Price 10,41 $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John D. Cappasola President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Brake Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence F. Levy Chairman
Chad Gretzema Chief Operating Officer
Eileen Ann Aptman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.14.90%383
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.33%171 834
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.9.37%42 743
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.84%35 455
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.87%25 170
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.48%20 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ