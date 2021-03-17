Log in
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

Del Taco Restaurants : Doubles Its Presence with New Ohio Location in Circleville

03/17/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Leading Mexican chain continues to expand in Ohio with new Columbus area location

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced the opening of its newest location in Ohio at 23601 US Highway 23 South, in Circleville. Located in Pickaway County, the opening of the restaurant marks the state of Ohio and the Franchisee’s second Del Taco location.

“We are gearing up to grow the Del Taco footprint in Ohio over the next few years,” said Brandi Joseph, Operating Partner for the local Ohio franchisee. “The Ohio market has a lot of potential, and we are thrilled to meet the demand in the Circleville community for our signature Mexican favorites.” This franchisee launched the very first location in Bellefontaine, Ohio in late 2020 and has seen great promise in the restaurant since.

With late-night service through the drive-thru, delivery and in-app ordering, the new Circleville restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of offering its guests its signature Mexican favorites any time they want. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Circleville can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

Those in the Columbus metro area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round, but now have the opportunity to taste the sweet new addition to the Del Taco menu, Honey Mango Crispy items, which are available for a limited time. After record-setting success with its Crispy Chicken lineup, Del Taco has continued to expand its menu with exciting new sauce flavor profiles and seasonal seafood. Current menu items available for a limited time include the Honey Mango Crispy Chicken Taco, Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito, Jumbo Crispy Shrimp tacos and the new Epic Crispy Fish and Guac Burrito.

The newest Del Taco in Circleville also will deliver the incredible value options on the Del’$ Dollar Deal$ Menu®**, featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages, hamburgers and the World-Famous Crinkle Cut fries. There are also a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the location.

For those interested in joining the Circleville Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
