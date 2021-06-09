Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TACO   US2454961044

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.

(TACO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Del Taco Restaurants : Plays the Flavor Card in the Crispy Chicken Wars and Launches New Chocodays BeveragesRead Article

06/09/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lake Forest, CA - June 9, 2021 - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation's second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is celebrating a year of their Crispy Chicken success with a Crispy Chicken summer menu featuring one of the widest variety of items and flavors in the quick service category. As opposed to many quick service brands attempting to compete in the Crispy Chicken Wars by offering only one or two Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Del Taco will be fielding four Crispy Chicken Tacos, three Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos, and a 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box with choice of various sauces.

'Our fans have loved many of the unique flavors that we've introduced to our Crispy Chicken menu over the past year, from fruit-forward and sweet to cool and zesty,' said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's Chief Marketing Officer. 'We decided to bring out the best of our best for the summer so our guests can experience crispy chicken with amazing flavors for only $1 each for the Tacos and only $5 each for our three amazing fast-casual sized Epic Burritos. It will be hard for crispy chicken lovers to find another quick service menu that has this combination of value and must-try flavors anywhere in today's Crispy Chicken Wars.'

The Del Taco crispy chicken summer menu will include the following items and flavors**:

• $1 Crispy Chicken Tacos - Crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, freshly grated cheddar cheese and any one of these sauces:
o Ranch
o Spicy Habanero
o Honey Mango
o Honey Chipotle BBQ

• $4 3 Piece Crispy Chicken & Fries Box - Includes choice of dipping sauce:
o Ranch
o Spicy Habanero
o Honey Mango
o Honey Chipotle BBQ

• $5 Epic Crispy Chicken Burritos
o Epic Crispy Chicken & Fresh Guac Burrito - Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crispy tortilla strips, and creamy avocado Caesar dressing, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.
o Epic Honey Mango Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito - Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, famous Crinkle Cut fries, freshly grated cheddar cheese, cool sour cream, and honey mango sauce wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.
o Epic Honey Chipotle BBQ Crispy Chicken & Bacon Burrito - Loaded with three crispy chicken strips, crispy bacon, fresh romaine and iceberg lettuce blend, fresh diced tomatoes, crunchy tortilla strips, sweet and smoky honey chipotle BBQ and creamy ranch sauces, wrapped in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

Del Taco will also be featuring equally unique chocolate beverages for the warmer summer days ahead with three new 'Chocodays' beverages available for a limited time including:
• OREO® Cookie Horchata Shake: Thick shake filled with chocolatey OREO cookie crumbles, tied together with the yummy flavor of horchata.
• Mexican Chocolate Shake: Ice cold chocolate mixed with horchata, that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
• Mocha Iced Coffee: Rich chocolate flavor combined with Del Taco signature creamy iced coffee served over ice.

*By number of units.
**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.
Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.
Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.deltaco.com.
Media Contact
Allison+Partners for Del Taco
deltaco@allisonpr.com
619-342-9386

Disclaimer

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 20:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
04:46pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Plays the Flavor Card in the Crispy Chicken Wars and Lau..
PU
09:01aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Plays the Flavor Card in the Crispy Chicken Wars and Lau..
AQ
06/02DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : View this Presentation (PDF 7.45 MB)
PU
06/02DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Grows Florida Presence With New Melbourne Restaurant
AQ
06/01DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : SECOND AMENDMENT TO DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. 2015 OMNI..
PU
06/01DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submiss..
AQ
05/13Del Taco Fires Up Florida Development with New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal and ..
GL
05/08Why DoorDash and Uber Eats Delivery Is Costing You More
DJ
05/03DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/30DEL TACO RESTAURANTS  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Del Taco Restaurants to ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 524 M - -
Net income 2021 16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 7 892
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,75 $
Last Close Price 10,80 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John D. Cappasola President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven L. Brake Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Lawrence F. Levy Chairman
Chad Gretzema Chief Operating Officer
Eileen Ann Aptman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC.19.21%397
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.42%173 590
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-3.61%37 627
YUM! BRANDS, INC.9.67%35 468
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.21.42%29 156
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.29%21 065