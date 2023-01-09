DLM : Listing suspension

ENR.GOFIM.669.1

Date: 09/01/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-008

(Only the french version prevails)

Event Suspension of stock market listing Involved Instrument(s) DELATTRE LEVIVIER MAROC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Listing suspension of "DELATTRE LEVIVIER" securities

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29thChaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.3.23;

- UNIQUE ARTICLE

At the request of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), the listing of DELATTRE LEVIVIER equity securities is suspended as of 09/01/2023 waiting for publication of important information.