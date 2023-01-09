Advanced search
    DLM   MA0000012551

DELATTRE LEVIVIER MAROC S.A.

(DLM)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
40.00 MAD   -0.82%
08:09aDlm : Listing suspension
PU
2022Dlm : Capital increase by offset of receivables
PU
2022Dlm : Capital reduction by reducing the nominal value followed by a capital increase by increasing the nominal value
PU
DLM : Listing suspension

01/09/2023 | 08:09am EST
ENR.GOFIM.669.1

Date: 09/01/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-008

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Suspension of stock market listing

Involved Instrument(s)

DELATTRE LEVIVIER MAROC

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Listing suspension of "DELATTRE LEVIVIER" securities

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely section 14;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29thChaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019), namely section 4.3.23;

- UNIQUE ARTICLE

At the request of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC), the listing of DELATTRE LEVIVIER equity securities is suspended as of 09/01/2023 waiting for publication of important information.

1

Disclaimer

DLM - Delattre Levivier Maroc SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:08:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
