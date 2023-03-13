Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DDF   US2459151039

DELAWARE INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND, INC.

(DDF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:56:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
7.240 USD   -2.56%
07:49aDelaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. announces completion of reorganization into abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
BU
03/03Statement Pursuant To Section 19(a) Of The Investment Company Act Of 1940 : Ddf
BU
02/23Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Final Distribution Amounts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. announces completion of reorganization into abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

03/13/2023 | 07:49am EDT
Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “DDF,” announced that the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the Fund by abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (the “Acquiring Fund”), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “AGD,” was completed on March 10, 2023 at approximately 5:00 pm ET (the “Reorganization”). Fund shareholders approved an Agreement and Plan of Acquisition that provided for the Reorganization at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2022.

Relevant details as of the closing of the Reorganization are as follows:

FUND

NAV/SHARE ($)

CONVERSION RATIO

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

10.5040

N/A

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc.

8.4221

0.801802

Any applicable fractional shares will be paid as cash-in-lieu to the applicable holder.

The Reorganization was structured as a tax-free transaction. In early 2024, shareholders of the Fund will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year 2023 that will tell shareholders how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange and dissolved. Questions regarding the exchange of shares of the Fund in connection with the Reorganization should be directed to 800 522-5465.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this press release is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this press release relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

© 2023 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,07 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,26 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -249x
Yield 2022 12,4%
Capitalization 55,1 M 55,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,8x
EV / Sales 2022 28,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart DELAWARE INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELAWARE INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shawn Keith Lytle President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard Salus Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Bennett Chairman
Roger Allen Early Chief Investment Officer & Senior MD
John A. Fry Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS DIVIDEND AND INCOME FUND, INC.-10.95%55
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.33%9 389
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.46%5 041
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.31%3 935
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.49%3 831
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-6.62%3 635