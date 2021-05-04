Log in
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II : Funds® by Macquarie Municipal Income Funds Announce Dividends

05/04/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Today, the following three municipal income funds, all closed-end management investment companies, declare their monthly income dividends: Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc.; Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund; and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (together, the “Funds”). The investment objective of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax and from the personal income tax of its state, if any, consistent with the preservation of capital. The investment objective of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, each Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the Fund. Currently, each Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage.

The following dates apply to the above dividend announcement:

Declaration date:

05/04/2021

Ex-date:

05/20/2021

Record date:

05/21/2021

Payable date:

05/28/2021

The dividend distributions are as follows:

FUND

Dividend per
share

Delaware Investments Colorado
Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF)

$0.0400

Delaware Investments National
Municipal Income Fund (VFL)

$0.0425

Delaware Investments Minnesota
Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM)

$0.0325

About Macquarie Investment Management

Macquarie Investment Management, a member of Macquarie Group, is a global asset manager with offices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As active managers, we prioritize autonomy and accountability at the team level in pursuit of opportunities that matter for clients. Macquarie Investment Management is supported by the resources of Macquarie Group (ASX: MQG; ADR: MQBKY), a global provider of asset management, investment, banking, financial and advisory services.

Advisory services are provided by Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Group refers to Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. For more information about Delaware Funds® by Macquarie, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities referred to in this document are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group Limited and an affiliate of Macquarie Investment Management. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

© 2021 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,67 M - -
Net income 2020 3,59 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,7x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
EV / Sales 2019 24,6x
EV / Sales 2020 25,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shawn Keith Lytle President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard Salus Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Bennett Chairman
John A. Fry Independent Trustee
Lucinda S. Landreth Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS MINNESOTA MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND II, INC.2.36%155
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.97%8 362
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.08%4 050
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION50.46%3 150
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.32%2 633
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.54%2 573
