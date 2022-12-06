Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFL   US24610T1088

DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(VFL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-12-06 pm EST
11.63 USD   +0.61%
11/14Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces intent to redeem preferred shares
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares a Monthly Distribution, Payable on November 25, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution

12/06/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the “National Muni Fund”) a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be December 21, 2022.

The investment objective of the National Muni Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, the National Muni Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the National Muni Fund. Currently, the National Muni Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage. There is no assurance that the National Muni Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US508 billion in assets globally,1 we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Advisory services are provided by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs approximately 19,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie®, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this material is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As of September 30, 2022

© 2022 Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
11/14Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces intent to redeem preferre..
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
11/02Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares a Monthly Distribution, Pa..
CI
10/28Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Additional Information Re..
BU
10/04Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
10/04Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution, Pay..
CI
09/06Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Keeps Monthly Distribution at $0.04..
MT
09/06Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund announces dividend distribution
BU
09/06Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution, Paya..
CI
08/04Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution
BU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 4,88 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,2x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales 2022 81,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shawn Keith Lytle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Salus Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas L. Bennett Chairman
John A. Fry Independent Director
Janet L. Yeomans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELAWARE INVESTMENTS NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND-18.13%242
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.45%10 039
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-4.97%5 631
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.68%4 082
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 966
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-19.22%3 510