Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend Distribution

Today, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE American: VFL) (the “National Muni Fund”) a New York Stock Exchange–listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol “VFL,” declared a monthly distribution of $0.0450 per share. The monthly distribution is payable December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be December 21, 2022.

The investment objective of the National Muni Fund is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. In addition, the National Muni Fund has the ability to use leveraging techniques in an attempt to obtain a higher return for the National Muni Fund. Currently, the National Muni Fund has outstanding a series of variable-rate preferred shares as leverage. There is no assurance that the National Muni Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

About Macquarie Asset Management

Macquarie Asset Management is a global asset manager that aims to deliver positive impact for everyone. Trusted by institutions, pension funds, governments, and individuals to manage more than $US508 billion in assets globally,1 we provide access to specialist investment expertise across a range of capabilities including infrastructure, green investments & renewables, real estate, agriculture & natural assets, asset finance, private credit, equities, fixed income and multi asset solutions.

Advisory services are provided by Delaware Management Company, a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, a registered investment advisor. Macquarie Asset Management is part of Macquarie Group, a diversified financial group providing clients with asset management, finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions across debt, equity, and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie Group employs approximately 19,000 people in 33 markets and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information about Delaware Funds by Macquarie®, visit delawarefunds.com or call 800 523-1918.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this material is not an authorised deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

1 As of September 30, 2022

